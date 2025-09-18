Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 02:15
Bitcoin
The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public holders of the cryptocurrency.

The move comes through a share-swap arrangement with British Virgin Islands-based Pallas Capital Holding. Under the terms, GD Culture will issue about 39.2 million shares of common stock in return for assets valued at $875 million—most of which is made up of Bitcoin.

Strategic Play for a Digital Reserve

For CEO Xiaojian Wang, the acquisition is more than just a bet on price. He described it as part of a long-term plan to build a diversified reserve of digital assets, taking advantage of the wave of institutional recognition that has positioned Bitcoin as a modern treasury tool and hedge against volatility in traditional markets.

If completed, the deal would rank GD Culture as the 14th-largest Bitcoin-holding company in the world, adding its name to a growing list of over 190 firms that have adopted BTC as part of their financial strategies in 2025.

Market Jitters Despite Bold Move

Investors, however, reacted with caution. Shares of GD Culture fell by more than 28% after the announcement, closing at $6.99—the sharpest single-day drop the company has seen in a year. Analysts suggested the decline reflected concerns about dilution from the new equity issuance rather than doubts over Bitcoin itself.

This isn’t GD Culture’s first venture into crypto territory. Earlier this year, the firm revealed intentions to set up a reserve of digital assets through a $300 million stock issuance. That plan included not only Bitcoin but also the TRUMP token, the meme coin officially tied to President Donald Trump.

Now, with Bitcoin taking center stage in its treasury strategy, GD Culture has made one of the boldest corporate crypto commitments of 2025, further underscoring how digital assets are being woven into the fabric of publicly traded companies.

The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.

