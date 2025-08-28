Nasdaq-Listed CIMG to Use FLock’s Federated Learning in New Health Product

CIMG teaming with FLock on LifeNode while Nasdaq delisting threat lingers over compliance.

FLOCK token sliding hard short-term but analysts flag chart breakout suggesting possible $1.40 push.

CIMG Inc., a Nasdaq-listed micro-cap firm in digital health, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with FLock Technology Holdings to create a new product called LifeNode. The wellness monitoring tool will use FLock’s federated learning system to generate AI-assisted recommendations while protecting personal data.

FLock has built its reputation as the creator of FLock.io, the first decentralized AI training system combining blockchain and federated learning. Through its native utility token, FLOCK, the platform allows secure model training without centralizing data. It also offers anonymization, model deployment, co-training, and application development.

Jiahao Sun, Chief Executive Officer of FLock, said,

CIMG’s Push for New Assets Amid Nasdaq Risks

CIMG’s chief executive officer and chairwoman, Jianshang Wang, said,

She added that the firm is also reviewing a possible acquisition of FLOCK tokens. According to the MoU, the tokens could be included in CIMG’s digital asset treasury as part of its expansion into blockchain and digital asset ventures.

The move arrives at a sensitive time for CIMG, which is facing regulatory pressure. The company received a Nasdaq delisting notice after failing to maintain compliance with the minimum bid price rule under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). A hearing is scheduled for August, with the company ineligible for further extensions.

Cup-and-Handle Signals FLOCK Rally Ahead

FLOCK token is currently priced at $0.3051 with a 24-hour trading volume of $126.42 million. The token dropped 23.05% in the last day, but analysts still see long-term strength. According to ali_charts, the breakout of a cup-and-handle pattern on the one-day chart signals upward movement, with projections setting a target of $1.40.

Source: X

FLock recently strengthened its industry presence through its appointment as the exclusive decentralized AI training partner for the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre. That role involves creating AI models for government and public sector projects using federated learning.

