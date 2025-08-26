NASDAQ Listed ETHZilla Is Buying More Ethereum Despite Stock Price Crash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:12
Threshold
T$0,01563-%7,35
Moonveil
MORE$0,09909-%1,53
Movement
MOVE$0,1177-%9,94
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01245-%10,81
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018686-%8,79

ETHZilla, an Ethereum treasury firm, announced a $250 million stock buyback after company shares fell nearly 30% last week. This caused a brief bounce, relieving stock dilution concerns.

Still, this kind of move won’t directly enable the next Ethereum purchase. ETHZilla holds around $489 million in ETH, representing a recent acquisition, but it needs to keep building this stockpile.

ETHZilla’s Ethereum Plan

Ethereum has been doing well lately, reaching an all-time high last Friday, and corporate investment is doing a lot to power the trend. The token is receiving a lot of institutional confidence, and one recent development illustrates this.

Although ETHZilla’s shares tanked after its last Ethereum purchase, it’s preparing to do it again:

Specifically, the firm is conducting a $250 million stock buyback to stabilize its valuation. Despite Ethereum’s solid performance, concerns of share dilution sapped ETHZilla investors’ confidence.

Last week, the company planned to offer 74.8 million shares to fund ETH purchases, representing a 46% in the total number of shares.

In other words, share dilution means that ETHZilla stockholders could lose money, even if Ethereum continues rising.

To remedy this, the firm’s $250 million stock buyback plan has helped momentarily stabilize things, opening the door to future acquisitions:

ETHZilla Price Performance. Source: Google Finance

A Brief Reprieve

SEC documents related to this buyback reveal that ETHZilla currently holds around $489 million worth of Ethereum, making it a substantial private holder.

This is significantly higher than the firm’s reported holdings last week, so it has made a solid purchase recently.

Still, a $250 million stock buyback will also cut into its purchasing capabilities. ETHZilla has attracted corporate investment, but stock sales are its main vehicle for ETH purchases.

These purchases, in turn, are the only way it can promise future value to potential investors.

There’s an inherent contradiction here. If this trade collapses due to diminishing returns, it could cause serious problems.

Stock buybacks may bring temporary stability, but they can’t power real growth.

ETH staking its massive treasury could provide passive income, but Vitalik Buterin warned that this might not be sustainable either.

In other words, ETHZIlla may now be caught in a similar pickle to Strategy.

Last week, Saylor’s company claimed it would start selling shares for other reasons than BTC acquisition. This prompted a little backlash and fears that the firm is losing its momentum.

ETHZilla’s new buyback program is similarly untethered from Ethereum, although unverified social media rumors claim it bought $35.2 million in ETH today.

Between this alleged acquisition and last week’s purchase, the firm has some staying power. Still, it always needs to keep moving.

Otherwise, the inherent risks of a DAT strategy could blow up in ETHZilla’s face.

The post NASDAQ Listed ETHZilla Is Buying More Ethereum Despite Stock Price Crash appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ethzilla-ethereum-stock-buyback-250-million/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

NASDAQ-listed Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla approved a $250 million share repurchase program and disclosed holdings of 102,237 ETH valued at approximately $489 million. The post ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0,000357-%0,27
Ethereum
ETH$4.371,36-%9,22
WHY
WHY$0,000000029+%1,75
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/26 04:17
Share
Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

BullZilla ($BZIL) presale launches on August 29, 2025, at $0.00527. Learn why BullZilla is the best crypto to buy today for exponential returns compared to Pepe and Bonk.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00216651-%7,70
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01789-%5,89
Bonk
BONK$0,0000197-%11,89
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/26 04:30
Share
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0606-%5,60
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes