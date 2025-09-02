Nasdaq-Listed ETHZilla to Move $100M in Ethereum Into EtherFi Restaking Push

TLDR:

ETHZilla confirmed it will allocate $100M in ETH to EtherFi, entering DeFi treasury management for the first time.

The company currently holds 102,246 ETH, valued near $456M, with an average acquisition cost of $3,948.72.

EtherFi was selected for its ability to provide extra yield while reinforcing Ethereum’s core security through restaking.

ETHZilla recently canceled 1.3M shares tied to Elray Resources, reducing outstanding stock to about 166.6M shares.



ETHZilla is making a move that puts it squarely inside decentralized finance. The Nasdaq-listed company announced it will allocate $100 million worth of Ethereum into EtherFi, a liquid restaking protocol.

The decision is aimed at strengthening treasury performance through higher on-chain yields. This deployment also marks ETHZilla’s first official step into DeFi integration. The announcement was shared through a press release and reposted by Wu Blockchain on X.

ETHZilla Treasury Expands With Ethereum Restaking

ETHZilla reported it holds 102,246 ETH as of August 31, equal to about $456 million at current market value. The company acquired its position at an average price of $3,948.72 per token. From this reserve, $100 million worth of ETH will now be directed toward EtherFi.

The plan is designed to bring incremental returns beyond standard staking rewards.

Executives explained that liquid restaking allows treasury managers to earn while contributing to Ethereum’s network security. The move also provides ETHZilla with a structured entry point into decentralized finance protocols.

Company leadership described the allocation as an evolution in its treasury strategy. The firm believes the EtherFi partnership will blend asset growth with responsible management. This sets a precedent for how traditional firms may interact with blockchain-based financial tools.

Mike Silagadze, EtherFi’s founder, commented that institutional engagement like ETHZilla’s demonstrates broader trust in decentralized models. He added the partnership reflects growing demand for yield options that align with blockchain infrastructure.

ETHZilla Balance Sheet and Share Update

ETHZilla also shared updated treasury data. Over the last three weeks of August, the company raised additional capital through ATM share issuance. Balances grew from 82,200 ETH on August 17 to more than 102,200 ETH by month’s end.

The firm disclosed $221 million in cash equivalents alongside its crypto reserves. It also completed a settlement with Elray Resources, canceling 1.3 million shares in exchange for $1 million. The result leaves ETHZilla with about 166.6 million shares outstanding.

Executives stated the company will continue providing regular updates on treasury activity. Future press releases and regulatory filings are expected to include details of on-chain yield strategies. This confirms that EtherFi is the first of several DeFi partnerships ETHZilla intends to pursue.

The $100 million ETH allocation signals ETHZilla’s transition from holding crypto passively to deploying it actively. For Ethereum, it highlights how liquid restaking protocols are drawing participation from publicly traded firms.

