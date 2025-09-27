Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP

Financial advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with cryptocurrencies—without stepping away from traditional equities—may soon have a new vehicle to do so.

On September 26, asset manager Cyber Hornet submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each fund is designed to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

How The Funds Fuse S&P 500 With Ethereum, Solana, XRP

According to the filing, each fund will allocate 75% of its portfolio to companies within the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will be dedicated to its respective digital asset or its associated futures market.

Cyber Hornet has proposed the ticker symbols EEE for Ethereum, SSS for Solana, and XXX for XRP. Each fund will carry a 0.95% management fee.

Market observers said the Cyber Hornet funds aim to give investors a middle ground between the resilience of large-cap US equities and the growth potential of digital assets.

They believe this structure helps investors capture crypto’s upside while staying anchored in traditional markets. This approach reflects a growing recognition of digital currencies as viable portfolio components, not speculative outliers.

Cyber Hornet’s move builds on its earlier success with a Bitcoin 75/25 fund, which delivered a 39% return in 2024. The crypto ETF ranked among Morningstar’s top performers in the Large-Blend category.

That success may help justify expanding the strategy to other tokens like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Notably, investor interest in diversified crypto exposure has grown substantially over the past year, reinforcing the case for broader adoption.

Meanwhile, these filings arrive amid a friendlier regulatory environment. The SEC’s Generic ETF Listing Standard, approved earlier this year, has simplified the path for issuers seeking to launch innovative products.

This policy shift has spurred a wave of experimentation, encouraging firms like Cyber Hornet to blur the line between Wall Street and Web3. As a result, they are now building portfolios where digital assets and equities coexist within a single investment framework.