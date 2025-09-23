Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Forward Industries Inc (ticker: FORD) announced yesterday that it will offer stockholders tokenized shares on Solana […] The post Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries to Offer Tokenized Shares on Solana as Snorter Token Positions Itself as the Best Solana Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Forward Industries Inc (ticker: FORD) announced yesterday that it will offer stockholders tokenized shares on Solana […] The post Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries to Offer Tokenized Shares on Solana as Snorter Token Positions Itself as the Best Solana Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.

Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries to Offer Tokenized Shares on Solana as Snorter Token Positions Itself as the Best Solana Meme Coin

By: Coindoo
2025/09/23 17:13
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-0.16%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002268-13.89%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002389+2.88%

Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Forward Industries Inc (ticker: FORD) announced yesterday that it will offer stockholders tokenized shares on Solana ($SOL).

This move adds Forward Industries to the growing list of companies offering such a solution to their stockholders. In addition, it further blurs the line between Wall Street and the crypto market.

Forward Industries’ announcement is also testament to $SOL’s importance as one of the market’s top blockchains. It’s no wonder that Snorter Token ($SNORT) offers its token on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, establishing it as one of this year’s biggest crypto presales and the best Solana meme coin.

FORD Partners With Superstate and Solana Lending Protocols

Forward Industries revealed in a statement yesterday that it has partnered with fintech firm Superstate to enable its stockholders to own shares on the Solana blockchain.

Aside from that, the company is also expected to take an equity stake in Superstate to enable the two to collaborate more closely in developing products and solutions.

By tokenizing its shares, Forward Industries will enable 24/7 trading, real-time settlement, and increased liquidity of its stocks.

In addition, the company is working with some of the largest lending protocols on Solana – Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter Lend. This will enable $FORD holders to use their tokenized shares as collateral on these platforms.

Forward Industries’ stock tokenization efforts further bring together TradFi and blockchain technology. According to a Solana report, $21B in real-life assets have already been tokenized on public chains since May 2025, with the potential to grow to $2T by 2030.

As one of the largest blockchains in the market, Solana offers an expansive node network, fast settlement, and low transaction costs, making it the de facto home of the world’s fastest-growing meme coins.

However, finding the next big meme coin is still challenging for most traders. This is where Snorter Token comes in.

Gain an Edge Against Bots and Whales with Snorter Token

If you’re a retail investor, you know the struggle of finding up-and-coming tokens to invest in. You need to jump from one platform to another just to do your research, buy tokens, and trade them. This makes the process extremely slow, putting you at a disadvantage against whales and bots.

But things are about to change with Snorter Token ($SNORT). The project aims to develop Snorter Bot, which will allow you to do all your trading on the Telegram messaging platform, including the following:

  • Snipe automatically: Buy a token as soon as it launches.
  • Set limit and stop-loss orders: Lock in your profits and avoid losses.
  • Copy trades: Mirror the market’s top traders.
  • Trade at lightning speeds: Enjoy the fastest execution on Solana.
  • Block potential scams: The built-in rug pull detection feature has you covered.

If you want to get a leg up against the competition, Snorter Bot on Telegram will be the ace up your sleeve.

Here’s how it compares against some of the market’s leading trading bots:

Comparing Snorter Bot with the industry’s top crypto trading bots.

$SNORT – The Power Behind Snorter Bot

To get even more perks, consider holding its native $SNORT token. As a token holder, you’ll be able to enjoy benefits like low transaction fees (just 0.85%, compared to 1.5%), unlimited snipes, the ability to join trading leagues, and governance rights so you can vote on various platform features and expansions.

At the moment, you can buy $SNORT tokens through the official Snorter Token presale page. Each one costs a very affordable $0.1051, so you can invest in the project and enjoy all its benefits without breaking the bank.

To get started, connect your crypto wallet to the presale widget on the website, enter the amount of $SNORT tokens you want to buy, and pay with your credit/debit card or crypto.

You can also stake the tokens you bought. The team offers a generous 116% APY staking reward, making it an ideal choice if you want to earn passive rewards.

Whichever option you choose, remember that the token presale has price increases. So, the sooner you buy, the cheaper you’ll get the token.

To date, the $SNORT presale has raised $4M+ – proof that there’s growing demand for a feature-packed crypto trading bot like Snorter Bot.

As the meme coin and crypto markets continue to expand at blinding speeds, you can no longer afford to trade the old way. Get the advantage you need and join the Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries to Offer Tokenized Shares on Solana as Snorter Token Positions Itself as the Best Solana Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH