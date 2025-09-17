Nasdaq-listed GD Culture drops 28% on $875M Bitcoin acquisition deal

Shares in GD Culture dropped 28% on Tuesday after it made a deal to swap tens of millions of its shares to acquire 7,500 Bitcoin from Pallas Capital.

GD Culture will issue nearly 39.2 million shares of its common stock in exchange for all Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), the firm said on Tuesday. The deal was made last Wednesday.

GD Culture’s CEO and chairman, Xiaojian Wang, said the deal would “directly support” its plan to build a “strong and diversified crypto asset reserve” while benefiting from Bitcoin’s growing institutional acceptance as a reserve asset and store of value.

