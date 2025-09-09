Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE

TLDR

  • Lion Group plans to convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings into Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens over time.
  • The decision follows the launch of BitGo’s institutional custody solutions for HYPE EVM in the U.S.
  • Lion Group will implement a gradual accumulation strategy to lower its average acquisition cost for HYPE.
  • The move aims to optimize the company’s crypto portfolio by leveraging HYPE’s high-performance blockchain capabilities.
  • HYPE’s recent price rally to a new all-time high coincides with Lion Group’s strategic reallocation.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has announced plans to convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings into Hyperliquid (HYPE). The firm revealed this move as part of a strategic portfolio reallocation. This decision follows the launch of BitGo’s institutional custody solutions for HYPE EVM in the U.S.

Lion Group to Exchange SOL and SUI for HYPE

Lion Group aims to exchange all of its current SOL and SUI assets for HYPE tokens. The company sees this as a way to optimize its crypto holdings. By implementing a gradual accumulation strategy, Lion Group plans to lower its average acquisition cost for HYPE.

Lion Group’s decision aligns with its commitment to risk management and long-term growth. The company believes that HYPE’s high-performance Layer 1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange capabilities will benefit its portfolio. As part of this move, Lion Group will accumulate HYPE below the current market price.

HYPE Price Rally and the Launch of USDH Stablecoin

The news of Lion Group’s reallocation comes as HYPE experiences a price rally. The token recently reached a new all-time high (ATH), nearing $52. HYPE gained more than 7% in the last 24 hours, signaling positive market sentiment.

This rally coincides with the planned launch of Hyperliquid’s native USDH stablecoin. The launch is expected to inject revenue into the HYPE ecosystem, which could drive further token demand. Paxos, a stablecoin issuer, has proposed using 95% of the interest revenue from USDH reserves to buy back HYPE tokens.

Agora, another entity involved in the USDH stablecoin, has suggested that 100% of its reserve interest revenue go toward the HYPE ecosystem. This proposal mirrors that of Frax Finance, which is also backing a similar initiative. The combination of these factors could contribute to further upward price momentum for HYPE.

