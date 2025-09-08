Key Points: Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for on-chain stock trading, offers new trading method.

Nasdaq has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce on-chain tokenized stock trading alongside traditional methods, potentially revolutionizing the financial exchange landscape.

If approved, this initiative may enhance liquidity, reduce fees, and enable seamless transitions between stock trading methods, significantly impacting the financial ecosystem.

Nasdaq’s Move Towards Tokenized Stock Trading

Nasdaq is in pursuit of SEC approval to enable trading of tokenized stocks, which would coexist with traditional equity markets. This move signifies a shift in trading paradigms, providing investors and traders with additional flexibility in how they buy and sell stocks. It represents Nasdaq’s attempt to integrate blockchain technology within established financial structures.

If approved, tokenized stocks could provide benefits like instant trade settlement, reduced costs for transactions, and 24/7 trading availability. This initiative also offers fractional ownership, thereby making investments more accessible to smaller investors. The SEC’s acknowledgment of this submission could pave the way for further regulatory considerations within the realm of asset tokenization.

Regulatory Interest in Asset Tokenization

Did you know? The SEC has shown consistent interest in real-world asset tokenization, underscoring its recent focus on tokenized stocks. This regulatory attention mirrors past allowances for smaller stock-token exchanges, such as Dinari, marking a developmental shift towards integrating blockchain in traditional markets.

The Coincu research team posits that regulatory approval for Nasdaq’s proposal could expedite broader adoption, integrating traditional stock markets with blockchain’s efficiency. If realized, such a development may prompt financial markets to adapt further to blockchain’s capabilities, leading to increased scrutiny and regulation.