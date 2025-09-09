Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities

Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the world, is seeking approval from U.S. regulators to begin listing tokenized versions of traditional equities – a move that could redefine how stocks are traded and settled in the digital age.

A Bid to Control the Future of Tokenization

Nasdaq’s request to the Securities and Exchange Commission goes beyond a routine rule change. The exchange is effectively asking that blockchain-based shares be treated on par with their conventional counterparts, giving investors the option to hold either without sacrificing rights or execution priority. That would keep tokenized stocks under the umbrella of national securities exchanges instead of leaving them to unregulated offshore platforms.

Investor Protections at the Core

One of the critical elements of Nasdaq’s proposal is clear labeling of tokenized assets, ensuring custodians and clearinghouses like the Depository Trust Company can process them seamlessly. The aim is to avoid confusion and guarantee that investors buying a tokenized share receive the same protections — including voting rights — as those who purchase a traditional one.

Europe’s Shadow Market

The filing also highlights a competitive threat: European venues already offering digital “tokens” tied to U.S. equities such as Tesla or ETFs. Nasdaq argues these products don’t grant full shareholder rights, putting global investors at risk of being misled while siphoning liquidity away from regulated U.S. markets. By moving first, Nasdaq hopes to anchor tokenization firmly within U.S. oversight.

Why It Matters Now

Tokenization of real-world assets has surged in 2025, from government bonds to commodities. Stock exchanges are now under pressure to adapt before blockchain-native players dominate the space. For Nasdaq, gaining approval would position it as a leader in merging traditional finance with blockchain technology — potentially sparking similar filings from rivals like NYSE or CBOE.

If the SEC signs off, tokenized equities could soon trade alongside traditional stocks on Nasdaq, opening a path toward a financial system where every major asset has a blockchain-based equivalent.

