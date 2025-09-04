Nasdaq steps up scrutiny of cryptocurrency firms

PANews reported on September 4 that according to The Information, Nasdaq is increasing its scrutiny of listed companies that hold large amounts of cryptocurrencies in order to address the potential risks brought about by the volatility of crypto assets and enhance market stability and investor protection.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.