Nasdaq steps up scrutiny of cryptocurrency firms

By: PANews
2025/09/04 21:22
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1305-6.58%

PANews reported on September 4 that according to The Information, Nasdaq is increasing its scrutiny of listed companies that hold large amounts of cryptocurrencies in order to address the potential risks brought about by the volatility of crypto assets and enhance market stability and investor protection.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak.
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2792-1.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-18.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04294+0.58%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002396-7.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00732-2.40%
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Resolv's goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-4.21%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.14005-7.99%
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
