Nasdaq suspends Windtree (WINT): -80% in 24 hours, moving to OTC and BNB strategy in jeopardy

The biotech company based in Pennsylvania received the delisting notice for failing to meet the minimum bid price of 1 dollar, as required by the rule Nasdaq 5550(a)(2). According to market reports and announcements, trading on Nasdaq was suspended on August 21, 2025 following the non-compliance notification of August 19, 2025.

The rule 5550(a)(2): why it matters and how it impacts the stock

The regulation requires that the bid price remains consistently at least 1 dollar. The prolonged slip below this threshold has triggered the delisting procedure. In this context, the uncertainty related to moves in the crypto sector — including the already announced treasury in BNB — has increased volatility and led to forced sales, worsening an already tense situation.

Market reaction: price and key changes

Before the notice : the stock was trading at about $0.48 .

: the stock was trading at about . After the delisting order : the stock recorded an intraday decline of up to –80% .

: the stock recorded an intraday decline of up to . Recent close: the stock settled around $0.11.

A similar dynamic is typical of the price compression post-delisting in small cap with low capitalization and more fragile share structure. It should be noted that detailed data on volumes and market cap before and after the suspension are not available in the sources currently consulted.

What changes for shareholders: liquidity, visibility, risk

Reduced liquidity : likely widening of spreads and less depth of the book.

: likely widening of spreads and less depth of the book. Minore copertura : expected lower visibility among analysts and media.

: expected lower visibility among analysts and media. Institutional constraints : many funds cannot hold securities traded on the OTC , with potential forced sales.

: many funds cannot hold securities traded on the , with potential forced sales. Access to capital: capital increases or other financing might become more costly.

OTC: what to expect in the transition out of Nasdaq

Windtree has declared the intention to transfer the trading of the stock to the over-the-counter market while maintaining the symbol “WINT”, although without guaranteeing the final outcome of the procedure.

Continuity of exchange : trading will continue, albeit in a context with lower regulatory standards.

: trading will continue, albeit in a context with lower regulatory standards. Transparency : the frequency of published information might be less regular compared to the main listings

: the frequency of published information might be less regular compared to the main listings Wider spreads: the inefficiency of the OTC market tends to increase transaction costs.

Impact on BNB strategy and digital treasury

The suspension by Nasdaq questions the treasury initiative in BNB announced in recent weeks. The initial commitment of $60 million with potential up to $200 million risks losing appeal in light of the delisting and strong volatility. An interesting aspect is that this context could also make the execution of future financing agreements in the digital sector more complex.

Transparency note: currently, there are no further official statements from the company or Nasdaq; any updates will be disseminated through formal communications or, for example, a Form 8‑K with the SEC.

Essential Timeline

July 2025 — Announcement of the treasury project in BNB (initial commitment of $60M with potential up to $200M; data cited from specialized sources such as.

— Announcement of the (initial commitment of $60M with potential up to $200M; data cited from specialized sources such as. August 19, 2025 — Notification of non-compliance with the minimum price requirement.

— Notification of with the minimum price requirement. August 21, 2025 — Suspension of the stock on Nasdaq and initiation of the procedure for the transition to OTC.

Operational and financial implications

Capital raising : access to regulated markets risks becoming more complex.

: access to regulated markets risks becoming more complex. Cost of capital : likely an increase in financing costs due to the higher perceived risk.

: likely an increase in financing costs due to the higher perceived risk. Index and mandates: possible exclusion from institutional indices and mandates, with further pressure on the financial position.

The open questions for the coming months

Return to compliance : Will Windtree attempt a reverse split or other measures to bring the price above $1?

: Will Windtree attempt a reverse split or other measures to bring the price above $1? Strategic route : will the treasury in BNB initiative be scaled down or postponed based on market developments?

: will the initiative be scaled down or postponed based on market developments? Capital and partnerships: will non-dilutive financing alternatives or strategic agreements be explored to stabilize the financial structure?

