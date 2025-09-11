Nasdaq Welcomes FIGR, $787M IPO Draws Heavy Investor Demand

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/11 17:25
Boost
BOOST$0.10006-0.84%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-2.17%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06589+2.66%

TLDR:

  • FIGR IPO raised $787M, upsizing to 35.8M shares priced $20–22 each.
  • Valuation climbed to $4.66B, well above initial $4.1B goal.
  • Figure turned $29M profit in first half of 2025 after last year’s $13M loss.
  • Circle’s IPO helped boost demand for crypto‑related public offerings.

Crypto investors have a new stock to watch. Figure Technologies launched its Nasdaq debut under ticker FIGR and raised roughly $787 million. 

The deal priced higher than early estimates after demand surged. It comes right after Circle’s IPO, which helped set the tone for crypto listings. FIGR now enters public markets as investors look for fresh crypto exposure.

FIGR IPO Details and Crypto Stock Demand

Reuters reported that Figure boosted its share sale to 35.8 million shares and raised the price range to $20–22 per share. That put its valuation near $4.66 billion, higher than its earlier $4.1 billion target. The decision followed strong interest from both retail and institutional buyers.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America led the underwriting. Duquesne Family Office, run by billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, indicated interest in $50 million worth of stock. 

FIGR shares are set to start trading on Nasdaq this week, with traders watching whether momentum continues once the opening bell rings.

Figure reported $29 million profit in the first half of 2025, a sharp turnaround from a $13 million loss last year. The company says it can approve home equity loans in about 10 days compared to an industry average of more than 40. This operational speed has been one of its selling points as it expands its lending platform.

Market observers said Circle’s successful IPO earlier this year created a stronger backdrop for FIGR’s offering. Crypto-related companies have drawn attention as investors look for exposure beyond tokens.

FIGR’s Outlook and What Investors Are Watching

The market now turns to FIGR’s trading debut and performance in coming quarters. Investors will monitor profitability and loan growth as key metrics. Crypto‑lending services remain competitive, and execution will matter in keeping share price stable.

Valuation puts pressure on the firm to deliver consistent growth. Regulatory clarity in the U.S. and abroad could influence operations and stock performance. FIGR’s ability to keep underwriting loans quickly while maintaining margins will be closely watched.

Analysts said FIGR’s IPO shows strong risk appetite for crypto‑aligned fintech companies. With shares pricing at the top of the range, the first trading sessions will be critical for gauging investor confidence.

The post Nasdaq Welcomes FIGR, $787M IPO Draws Heavy Investor Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10188-0.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265+1.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+32.03%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697+0.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02684-1.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+32.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share

Trending News

More

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy