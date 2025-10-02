ExchangeDEX+
TLDR: VisionSys AI announced a $2B Solana treasury initiative in partnership with Marinade Finance to strengthen its corporate balance sheet. The first phase aims to acquire and stake $500M in Solana within six months through Marinade's staking protocol. Marinade Finance will manage staking, compliance, and performance optimization for VisionSys's Solana treasury strategy. Solana traded at [...] The post Nasdaq's VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Nasdaq’s VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 15:05
TLDR:

  • VisionSys AI announced a $2B Solana treasury initiative in partnership with Marinade Finance to strengthen its corporate balance sheet.
  • The first phase aims to acquire and stake $500M in Solana within six months through Marinade’s staking protocol.
  • Marinade Finance will manage staking, compliance, and performance optimization for VisionSys’s Solana treasury strategy.
  • Solana traded at $225.22 after the news, with a 7.83% daily and 10.33% weekly price increase, according to CoinGecko.

Nasdaq-listed VisionSys AI is moving billions into crypto. The company has unveiled a new plan that could reshape how corporate treasuries manage digital assets. It involves building one of the largest Solana reserves ever created by a single enterprise. 

The project starts with hundreds of millions of dollars in fresh acquisitions. Investors are watching closely as the strategy takes shape.

VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury

According to a press release, VisionSys AI said it will launch a Solana-based digital treasury worth up to $2 billion. The plan is being carried out through its subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., in partnership with Marinade Finance.

The company stated that the first stage will focus on acquiring and staking $500 million in Solana within six months. Marinade Finance, which runs Solana’s largest staking protocol, will be the exclusive partner managing the process.

Executives described the move as part of a long-term plan to boost liquidity and shareholder value. VisionSys CEO Heng Wang noted that the project also involves exploring AI-driven treasury management and token models built on Solana.

Marinade Finance confirmed that its role includes ensuring security, compliance, and performance optimization. The platform supports more than 154,000 Solana holders and has undergone multiple independent security audits.

SOL Price Gains Momentum as Expert Eyes $290

The announcement arrived as Solana’s price saw renewed strength. Data from CoinGecko shows the asset trading at $225.22 after a 7.83% gain in 24 hours. The token also climbed 10.33% over the past week, backed by rising demand.

SOL price on CoinGecko

Market analyst Henry, posting under @LordOfAlts on social platform X, said Solana’s price action looked poised for another expansion phase. He pointed to the $255 level as a key confirmation point before a potential move toward the $290 range.

Henry added that Solana remained undervalued compared to its growth outlook. He described it as one of the cleanest opportunities for multiple returns in the current cycle.

The treasury initiative adds a layer of corporate backing to Solana’s network, while traders track its technical levels. With $500 million scheduled for deployment in the first half-year, investors expect liquidity to flow steadily into the market.

The partnership with Marinade ties artificial intelligence to blockchain infrastructure in a rare way. VisionSys said its proprietary algorithms will integrate with Solana’s chain to test new DeFi solutions. 

For now, though, attention stays on the execution of the $500 million target before the full $2 billion plan can unfold.

The post Nasdaq’s VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290 appeared first on Blockonomi.

