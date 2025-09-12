Naval Academy Locked Down Following Threats

Topline
The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was locked down Thursday after it received threats—hours after at least eight historically Black colleges and the Democratic National Committee also faced threats—though Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office recently said the threats were not “ credible” WBAL-TV reported.
The lockdown was issued Thursday evening.
flickr Editorial/Getty Images
Key Facts
The city of Annapolis said in a statement that Naval Support Activity Annapolis and law enforcement responded to “reports of threats made to the Naval Academy,” noting the base was locked down “out of an abundance of caution.”
Moore’s office told WBAL-TV, “In working with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities, there is currently no credible threat to the Naval Academy.”
Forbes has reached out to Moore’s office and the Naval Academy for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/11/naval-academy-locked-down-after-receiving-threats/