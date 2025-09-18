Navigating The Crucial Neutral Stance

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they'd use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have "complete" or "a lot of trust" in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are "extremely or very likely" and about 33% who are "somewhat likely" to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they'd use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed's First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it's structured to benefit ordinary people. This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have "complete" or…