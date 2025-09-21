NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially.

NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.

Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario gave an NBA star an unforeseen good luck.

After watching YouTube videos in 2014, Durant found out about Bitcoin. He was fascinated with the potential of the technology.

He started investing soon after having dinner with Olympic teammates in 2016. According to his agent, Rich Kleiman, the term, Bitcoin, was uttered a number of times that evening. The following day, Durant and Kleiman began purchasing Bitcoin.

Forgotten Password Proved a Blessing

Durant has been holding on to his wallet of Bitcoins for years. The forgotten password did not help him sell any coins.

As Kleiman unveiled, they did not get the info on the account back long enough. This 5000-dollar mistake on his part resulted in a fortunate outcome when Bitcoin soared in value. The coins became worth millions in value.

In the year 2016, the price of Bitcoin was between 350 and 1,000. Today, it trades over $115,000.

Durant might be worth between $118 million and 330 million, depending on the date of purchase. Nevertheless, Durant or Kleiman has not revealed the sum of money they invested.

Coinbase Account Re-regained at last.

In the recent past, Coinbase affirmed that Durant was receiving access to his account. The CEO of the exchange declared that the recovery of the accounts was done.

The team at Durant has been working with Coinbase to address the problem of accessibility. Nevertheless, the number of Bitcoins and their precise worth is a secret. Durant had earlier been interested in crypto as he was fascinated by futuristic technology.

His agent once related how a business manager had asked to terminate the thought first. However, they plunged into investment after becoming interested. They were patient and used one forgotten password, which suddenly became a huge win when Bitcoin thrived.

