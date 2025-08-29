NBA Star’s Future Uncertain As Training Camp Nears

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 22: Aaron Gordon (32), Jamal Murray (27) and Russell Westbrook (4) of the Denver Nuggets react to a surge by the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quater of the Lakers’ 123-100 win at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Denver Post via Getty Images

As August winds down, the start of training camp around the NBA is inching closer. For those on a roster, that breeds excitement. For Russell Westbrook, perhaps the most marquee free agent still available, uneasiness would be understandable.

The former league MVP declined his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets earlier this summer. While Westbrook had a productive regular season, his playoff performance put him in the position he’s in now.

The nine-time All-NBA selection averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. In the postseason, those numbers went down across the board. So did his playing time. It dipped from just under 28 minutes per game to 24.1 minutes per playoff contest.

Westbrook shot 39.1 percent from the field. Combine that with turnovers and defensive miscues, and you get an individual facing the distinct possibility of playing for his sixth team in seven years.

Unfortunately, with September soon to arrive, that franchise remains a mystery.

The market for Russell Westbrook

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reports that the market for Westbrook revolves around one team. Unfortunately, that appears like an unlikely landing spot at the moment.

“So far, the market has not responded,” reported Helin. “The Sacramento Kings are the team most mentioned as having genuine interest, but unless (or until) they trade Malik Monk or Devin Carter (or waive a non-guaranteed player, which is unlikely), the Kings will not have the roster spot open.

“As of now, they have reigned in Monk trade talks, and he is likely to be with the team when the season opens. Where does that leave Westbrook? He has not been linked closely to another team.”

Of course, that could change at any moment. Even if it takes until training camp, an organization could determine that it needs another guard. A roster spot could also become open via trade or injury.

The nine-time All-Star’s unsettled free agency already requires patience. Evidenced by the recent video that surfaced of him on a yacht, he’s finding appealing ways to stay busy until there’s a resolution.

While there’s no clarity on where that will be at the moment, at some point, Russell Westbrook will have a new basketball home. Until then, the future Basketball Hall of Famer will have to balance training for his next opportunity with activities like spending time on a yacht as he navigates this period of uncertainty.

