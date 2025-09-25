NBA Title Contender Addresses Position Of Need Right Before Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 31: Thomas Bryant #3 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
With training camp on the horizon, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Thomas Bryant, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Bringing the veteran center on board will shore up their depth chart at the pivot.
Cleveland starts twin towers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The latter, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is plenty capable of bumping up to the five spot. However, behind them is Larry Nance Jr. While the 10-year veteran provides a welcome blend of skill and savvy, he stands at six-foot-eight. Nance represents a viable option when head coach Kenny Atkinson wants to go small.
Bryant is six-foot-10. The 28-year-old is fresh off a productive playoff showing with the Indiana Pacers. Most notably, he registered 11 points, three rebounds, and one block in their closeout win over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. He buried three of the four shots he hoisted from behind the arc that night.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star began the regular season with the Miami Heat before joining the Pacers after 10 tilts with the former. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 66 total games.
What Thomas Bryant brings to the Cavaliers
Like Nance, the eight-year veteran gives Cleveland another experienced front-court option off the bench. He’s even capable of sliding into the first unit if asked to do so. He started in eight of his 56 regular-season appearances with Indiana.
Bryant also gives the Cavaliers more size at the center position. As previously outlined, that was needed. Plus, he’ll bring an infusion of energy. That’s essential for individuals coming off the bench.
A career 34.6 percent three-point shooter, teams will play off Bryant and live with the results. When he’s making his attempts from beyond the arc, as evidenced by his closeout contributions against the Knicks, he gives his team a lift that can prove to be a difference-maker.
Cleveland is coming off a disappointing playoff showing. The Cavaliers got bounced by Bryant’s Pacers in a five-game second-round series. However, with a core quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Mobley, and Allen, they remain a championship contender.
It also helps that they reside in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Shoring up their bench and addressing a position of need by signing Thomas Bryant can boost their efforts to capitalize and atone for last postseason with a trip to the NBA Finals.
