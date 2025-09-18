NCAA sports commissioners weigh revenue models, private equity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:05
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009996-3.88%
Capverse
CAP$0.15841+0.82%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9316+3.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017468+3.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips, and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.

Porter Binks | Matt Kelley | Stacy Revere | Getty Images

College sports leaders are crunching the numbers as they head toward payments for players and new avenues for revenue growth.

Speaking at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference on Tuesday, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the NCAA’s $2.8 billion settlement that’s enabled paying players directly and the rollout of player revenue sharing.

“Revenues have never been greater,” Phillips said. “Expenses for our schools also continues to go up. Is it sustainable, is really the question.”

Phillips said every ACC school has opted for the revenue sharing model, initially capped at $20.5 million per school next year to allocate to pay players. However, that cap will continue to incrementally rise for the next decade.

“In the league office, we continue to try to find new revenue streams that are available to us that will help offset some of those expenses [of paying student-athletes],” Phillips said.

Ackerman echoed that uncertainty, highlighting the struggles over allocating dollars between the sports and between men’s and women’s programs.

“Football is driving the revenue story. Men’s basketball is second … So the question is, should half of that revenue be shared, no matter what, no matter who’s generating it,” Ackerman said. “I believe, frankly, it’s going to end up in the courts, unless Congress gets involved.”

For his part, Yormark dismissed the notion that college sports are in “financial crisis,” saying warnings were “overly provocative.” But he stressed that schools are doubling down because athletics has become central to their brands.

“Our presidents, our boards, our athletic departments, understand that athletics sits at the front porch of all these universities. They recognize that now it drives everything in the ecosystem,” Yormark said. “[The schools] understand that investing in athletics is the right thing to be doing.”

That investment may soon include private capital. Yormark said the Big 12 has studied outside partnerships, though he ruled out a direct equity sale. Phillips and Ackerman said their conferences are each fielding proposals from Wall Street.

“We’re not going to sell a stake in this conference,” Yormark said. “But do we partner with someone strategically that provides different types of resources, capital, strategic resources? That potentially could happen.”

Conferences are also rethinking how to carve up television money. The ACC has shifted to an incentive-based model that distributes media rights revenue partly by TV viewership and postseason performance.

“You can go hunt what you kill,” Phillips said. “If you’re 4-8 in football or 12-2 and make the playoff, you’re going to get a bigger slice.”

Yormark said the Big 12 may consider similar changes but not immediately, given the integration of eight new schools.

As for pooling television rights across conferences ­­­­­­— a move some say could mirror the NFL — Yormark dismissed the idea.

“Scarcity drives demand. Demand creates value,” he said. “Hope isn’t a strategy… In theory, it works, but the devil is in the details.”

Despite the cost pressures, all three commissioners saw growth potential in new sports, particularly women’s volleyball, which is drawing record TV audiences and sellout crowds.

“I think volleyball is a safe bet,” Yormark said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/17/ncaa-sports-commissioners-revenue-models-private-equity.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why