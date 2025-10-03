ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Near Foundation is developing AI-powered digital twins to represent DAO members in governance voting. The AI delegates will learn user preferences and vote on their behalf to increase participation in DAOs. Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation emphasizes that critical decisions will still require human involvement. The AI delegates will first serve large groups [...] The post Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Near Foundation is developing AI-powered digital twins to represent DAO members in governance voting. The AI delegates will learn user preferences and vote on their behalf to increase participation in DAOs. Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation emphasizes that critical decisions will still require human involvement. The AI delegates will first serve large groups [...] The post Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation

By: Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:06
NEAR
NEAR$1.873-6.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05883-8.47%
Boost
BOOST$0.15311+0.49%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07507-7.17%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01308-3.46%

TLDR

  • Near Foundation is developing AI-powered digital twins to represent DAO members in governance voting.
  • The AI delegates will learn user preferences and vote on their behalf to increase participation in DAOs.
  • Lane Rettig of the Near Foundation emphasizes that critical decisions will still require human involvement.
  • The AI delegates will first serve large groups with similar preferences before moving to individual representation.
  • Near Foundation’s AI tool Pulse already tracks community sentiment and summarizes discussions on platforms like Discord.

The Near Foundation is working on an innovative AI-powered system that aims to revolutionize governance voting. This system will involve “digital twins” acting on behalf of decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members to increase voter participation. The foundation is developing these AI delegates to solve common issues with voter apathy and centralization in DAOs.

Near Foundation Unveils AI for Governance Voting

The Near Foundation aims to tackle the low voter turnout seen in many DAOs. Lane Rettig, a researcher at the foundation, explained the concept of AI delegates during an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. According to Rettig, the AI-powered delegates will learn user preferences and vote accordingly. This process will enable quick and efficient governance decisions, transforming voting into a “math problem” that can be executed almost instantly.

Rettig believes that AI delegates could eliminate the need for human involvement in the voting process. However, he emphasized that some decisions, such as fund allocations or strategy shifts, would still require human judgment. “There should always be a human in the loop for critical decisions,” Rettig stated. While the AI delegates would nudge voters, they would not replace human decision-making in certain situations.

The system is still under development, and the Near Foundation aims to roll it out in stages. Initially, AI delegates will represent groups with similar voting preferences. As technology evolves, it will offer individual delegates for each member and possibly even AI-powered CEOs for governance purposes.

Challenges and Potential of AI-Driven Governance

AI agents are already making significant strides in the cryptocurrency industry, with thousands of agents interacting with various platforms and protocols. The Near Foundation aims to extend this concept by utilizing AI agents for governance voting. The foundation has also developed Pulse, an AI tool that tracks community sentiment and summarizes discussions from platforms like Discord.

Despite the potential benefits, AI delegates come with risks. Some critics argue that these agents may misinterpret user preferences or even make erroneous decisions. Rettig acknowledged these concerns, stating that if an AI delegate makes a mistake, it indicates an issue with its context. He added that the training model for these delegates would include cryptographic proof to ensure transparency and alignment with users’ values.

The Near Foundation plans to start with simpler tasks for AI delegates, such as advising on proposals and providing context for voting decisions. Over time, the system will evolve to handle more complex governance tasks. Rettig sees the eventual goal of governance becoming an efficient, automated process where AI delegates can vote quickly based on predicted preferences.

The post Near Foundation Unveils AI Delegates to Boost DAO Voting Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,750.00
$103,750.00$103,750.00

-1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,506.93
$3,506.93$3,506.93

-2.28%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.83
$160.83$160.83

-3.54%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2636
$2.2636$2.2636

-2.72%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16303
$0.16303$0.16303

-2.35%