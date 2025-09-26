NEAR Intents has emerged as the 6th largest interoperability protocol, boosting adoption through seamless cross-chain integration.]]>NEAR Intents has emerged as the 6th largest interoperability protocol, boosting adoption through seamless cross-chain integration.]]>

NEAR Intents Secures Spot as 6th Largest Interoperability Protocol

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/26 15:45
NEAR
NEAR$2.669-6.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22854+0.79%
  • NEAR Intents climbs to the 6th largest interoperability protocol, marking a major step in cross-chain adoption.
  • Integration with TRON enables seamless stablecoin swaps, simplifying user experience across different blockchain networks.

NEAR Protocol announced that NEAR Intents is now ranked 6th among the largest crypto interoperability protocols.

Data shows that cross-chain transaction volume through NEAR Intents exceeded $411 million in just the last 30 days. This large figure clearly indicates that this cross-chain solution is gaining traction with users, especially amid the market demand for fast and simple access between blockchains.

One key factor driving this growth is the integration with the TRON network. Through this collaboration, users can exchange stablecoins cross-chain without the hassle of setting up additional wallets or waiting for the traditional, lengthy bridging process.

Consider this: while users often complained about the complexity of cross-chain transactions, the process is now much smoother. Furthermore, this move paves the way for an influx of new liquidity, ultimately strengthening NEAR Intents’ appeal amid the competition from other interoperability protocols.

Analyst Sees Breakout Potential for NEAR

Behind the ecosystem’s development, NEAR’s price remains volatile. At the time of writing, NEAR was trading at about $2.68, down 6.34% in the past 24 hours, following a sluggish trend across major crypto markets.

While the outlook appears gloomy, analyst Rafaela Rigo believes there’s a strong chance NEAR will soon break through its major downtrend. She even predicts the asset could surge to a macro target of around $25 when the next altseason truly begins.

This optimism certainly makes for interesting discussion, given the long distance between the current price and that target.

near Source: Rafaela Rigo on TradingView

On the other hand, a more extreme projection comes from Bitwise. According to a report cited by CNF last week, NEAR has the potential to reach a price of $155.85—or a surge of around 7,000%—if the roadmap positions the network as a major hub for an AI-based blockchain ecosystem.

This claim may sound ambitious, but it aligns with NEAR’s development direction, which is increasingly promoting itself as a platform friendly to artificial intelligence integration.

DCML Technology Brings Secure AI Integration

Furthermore, NEAR also introduced DCML technology last July. This technology enables AI workloads to run securely using trusted enclaves, while protecting user data.

This allows AI model owners to privately fine-tune, verify results, and even generate revenue from shared model access without having to hand over data ownership. This approach is appealing because it addresses privacy concerns that have plagued the use of AI technology on blockchain.

However, the claim of being the 6th largest protocol still raises questions about the ranking methodology. Is this ranking based on volume, the number of connected networks, or the value of assets locked? Data transparency is clearly needed to strengthen this claim in the public eye.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7089-3.57%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02806-3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12221+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.7089-3.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.11972-8.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03768-2.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?