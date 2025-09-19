NEAR jumps 11.56% with AI momentum as Bitwise predicts a $155 target, hinting at a possible 7,000% price explosion.]]>NEAR jumps 11.56% with AI momentum as Bitwise predicts a $155 target, hinting at a possible 7,000% price explosion.]]>

NEAR Price Surges as Bitwise Predicts Over 7,000% Jump

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 15:41
NEAR
NEAR$3,108-1,64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1386-2,66%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,00085+6,25%
  • NEAR surged 11.56% over the last 24 hours, fueled by AI integration and Nightshade 2.0 upgrade, outperforming broader market momentum.
  • Bitwise projects NEAR could hit $155.85, a 7,000% surge, if roadmap execution cements it as an AI-native blockchain hub.

NEAR Protocol has recorded an 11.56% surge in the past 24 hours, placing it among the top three gainers today.

Compared to the overall crypto market, which only saw a slight 1.81% increase in the week, NEAR’s achievement is clearly much more striking. Moreover, the trend over the past month has also remained positive, with a 30.75% increase.

This surge has led many to re-evaluate the project, which has recently been actively promoting itself as an AI-friendly blockchain.

NEAR Powers Up with AI and Nightshade 2.0

A fresh catalyst arrived on September 16, 2025, when a partnership with Allora Network introduced a decentralized AI layer into the “Shade Agent” framework.

The goal is to provide predictive analytics for various decentralized applications (dApps). In this way, NEAR seeks to strengthen its position as a blockchain ready to host various artificial intelligence-based solutions.

But that’s not all; another major step was taken earlier with the Nightshade 2.0 upgrade on August 18. This upgrade reduced annual inflation from 5% to 2.5%, optimized sharding to handle up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), and introduced Chain Signatures as a cross-chain tool.

The results showed up quickly, with weekly active users climbing to 16 million and overtaking Solana, marking a clear shift in competitiveness.

Furthermore, CNF reported last July that NEAR introduced DCML, a system that enables AI workloads to run securely within trusted enclaves.

With DCML, users can privately fine-tune models, verify results, and still earn revenue from model access without losing data ownership. This mechanism addresses the need for privacy in an era where personal data is often a vulnerable commodity.

Furthermore, Bitwise has also provided financial infrastructure support by launching the NEAR Staking ETP on the Xetra exchange in early July. This product is designed with institutional-grade staking and cold custody integration.

Investors can enjoy a net return of 5.5% per year from staking with no lock-ups, plus daily liquidity. This kind of facility certainly opens the door wider for institutions looking to participate in the NEAR ecosystem without the hassle of managing crypto assets traditionally.

Bitwise Shocks Market With 7,000% Price Forecast

What’s fueling the excitement is Bitwise’s latest prediction. They’ve set a seemingly wild target: the price of NEAR could climb to $155.85, or more than 7,000% from its current level.

Analyst Renksi confirms this view by stating that if the roadmap is executed as planned, NEAR has the potential to become a hub for AI agents, intent routing, and automated transactions. This statement certainly raises the question: is such a large prediction realistic or just wishful thinking?

However, considering the steps already taken, from AI integration and infrastructure strengthening to financial products targeting institutions, this vision of the future doesn’t sound too far-fetched.

Renksi even stated, “This isn’t mere speculation, but rather a glimpse of a future that’s getting closer every day.”

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0,011165-16,30%
Solana
SOL$238,05-2,41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 448,02-1,15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,434-1,03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,88-2,10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002428-15,72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0,01394-7,38%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001846-3,30%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.