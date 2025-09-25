London, United Kingdom, September 24th, 2025/Chainwire/--Nebeus has exceeded its crowdfunding target on Republic Europe, raising €3.6 million (122% of target) from over 430 backers. The campaign’s overfunding highlights investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption. The milestone comes as Bitcoin remains near multi-year highs and regulators accelerate efforts to bring digital assets under clearer frameworks, from Europe’s MiCA regulation to licensing regimes in Latin America. In this environment, investors are showing increased preference for platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model. Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding With €3.6M,Reflects Growing Demand for Regulated Solutions

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/25 01:22

London, United Kingdom, September 24th, 2025/Chainwire/--Nebeus has exceeded its crowdfunding target on Republic Europe, raising €3.6 million (122% of target) from over 430 backers. The campaign’s overfunding highlights investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption.

The milestone comes as Bitcoin remains near multi-year highs and regulators accelerate efforts to bring digital assets under clearer frameworks, from Europe’s MiCA regulation to licensing regimes in Latin America.

In this environment, investors are showing increased preference for platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model.

Why Investors Backed Nebeus Beyond Target

  • Revenue traction: The company reported 6× year-on-year revenue growth in 2024, reaching €2.2M, demonstrating strong commercial adoption.
  • Product growth: In 2025, Nebeus recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand.
  • Regulated at a critical time: Nebeus operates as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, putting it ahead of competitors still adapting to compliance requirements.
  • Positioned for macro trends: With global stablecoin circulation surpassing €150 billion and the freelance economy projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027, Nebeus’ combination of IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools responds directly to shifting financial needs.
  • Investor returns: Previous backers have already seen their Nebeus shares grow by 285%, strengthening confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Final Week: Investor Q&A with Founders

To close the campaign, Nebeus will host a live Q&A with the team on September 25th, giving prospective backers direct access to discuss growth plans and financials. Details are available on the campaign page: europe.republic.com/nebeus2.

Looking Forward

The overfunding signals growing confidence in compliance-first, integrated platforms that link traditional banking with digital assets. As regulation matures and adoption widens, Nebeus’ model reflects how the next stage of crypto–finance is being built.

About us

Nebeus is on a mission to make crypto a mainstream payment method. Founded in 2014, the company connects digital assets with traditional money through IBANs, cards, and lending solutions.

With 6× revenue growth in 2024 and licenses in the UK, Spain, and Argentina, Nebeus empowers businesses, freelancers, and digital nomads with everyday payments and global payouts as it scales worldwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

Patrick Lee

Nebeus

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\

