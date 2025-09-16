Nebius Group(NBIS) Stock: Climbs Amid $3.16B Convertible Notes & $1B Share Offering

Nebius Group N.V. gained momentum as its shares closed at $90.96, marking a 0.61% daily increase. The pre-market session also showed strength, with the stock trading at $91.49, up 0.58%. The movement follows the successful closure of major capital-raising efforts.
The company finalized an underwritten public offering of 10,810,811 Class A ordinary shares at $92.50 each. This offering adds over $1 billion in equity capital to Nebius Group’s balance sheet. Underwriters may purchase 1,621,621 more shares within 30 days.
Nebius Group completed the offering under an effective shelf registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Top financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, led the underwriting. The proceeds will support expansion, infrastructure development, and other growth plans.
Nebius Group closed its private offering of convertible senior notes to institutional buyers under Rule 144A. The notes consist of 1.00% 2030 Notes and 2.75% 2032 Notes, totaling approximately $3.16 billion. Initial purchasers fully exercised their options to purchase additional notes at closing.
Each series raised about $1.58 billion, confirming strong demand from institutional participants. These instruments offer long-term capital at favorable fixed interest rates. The company structured the notes to align with strategic capital needs and operational scalability.
Nebius plans to utilize these proceeds to strengthen its AI infrastructure and global data center presence. The offering provides flexible capital without immediate equity dilution. These funds will help secure land, computing hardware, and essential services.
The company recently signed a high-impact infrastructure agreement with Microsoft, serving as a key catalyst for this capital deployment. It intends to use proceeds to fund CapEx tied to that long-term agreement. Expected cash flows under the Microsoft deal will also back the financing.
Nebius expects to combine these proceeds with future secured debt against the Microsoft contract. That structure allows optimized leverage without straining liquidity. The company aims to build world-class infrastructure to meet hyperscale demand.
Land acquisition, hardware procurement, and data center footprint growth remain top priorities. The Microsoft agreement affirms Nebius’ credibility as a leading AI compute provider. These initiatives signal a broader scale-up of the company’s business model and global reach.
Nebius Group is an AI infrastructure firm that focuses on compute, hardware, and hyperscale support. The company continues to expand through strategic financing and enterprise partnerships. It is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker NBIS and maintains a tech-driven operational strategy.
Its approach reflects confidence in long-term AI market trends and growing enterprise demand. The dual capital raise reinforces Nebius Group’s strong access to public and private markets. The latest moves position the company for sustained growth across multiple sectors.
