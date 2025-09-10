Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:08
Nebius Group (NBIS) shares soared 47% in pre-market trading after the company said it signed an agreement to supply Microsoft (MSFT) with graphic processing units (GPUs) in a deal Reuters valued at $17.4 billion over five years.

The contract is worth more than the Amsterdam-based company’s entire market capitalization, currently $15.29 billion. According to Reuters, Microsoft may increase the contract value to $19.4 billion by acquiring additional services capacity.

Shares of other companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, also advanced. Cipher Mining (CIFR) and IREN (IREN) both climbed 9% on speculation of further AI infrastructure partnerships, echoing similar moves seen earlier this year with CoreWeave (CRWV) and TerraWulf (WULF).

Nebius provides Nvidia-powered GPUs, cloud services and AI developer tools built on its proprietary hardware and software.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/09/nebius-microsoft-usd17-4b-deal-lifts-ai-mining-stocks-in-pre-market-trading

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
