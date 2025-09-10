Nebius Secures Billion-Dollar GPU Deal with Microsoft

The crypto and technology sectors are abuzz following Nebius Group’s blockbuster $17.4 billion agreement to supply Microsoft with graphics processing units over the next five years. This strategic move aligns with Microsoft’s ambitions to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure, impacting a range of industries that depend on substantial computing power.
