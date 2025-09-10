Need A Job? ChatGPT Becomes LinkedIn Meets AI Tutor And Recruiter

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 19:56
Need a Job? OpenAI’s ChatGPT Becomes LinkedIn Meets AI Tutor and Recruiter (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Getty Images

ChatGPT is stepping into a job market that has been struggling to find its footing. Millions of job seekers complain that sending out resumes feels like shouting into a void, while employers admit they cannot easily separate real skills from inflated buzzwords.

Per Resume Genius, as of July 2025, there were 7 million unemployed individuals competing for 7.7 million job openings, marking the first time since 2021 that job seekers outnumbered available positions. At the same time, workers worry about being displaced by the very technologies reshaping business, particularly artificial intelligence.

Into this environment comes OpenAI with a potentially disruptive concept: a jobs platform driven by ChatGPT. Reports from CNBC suggest the company is preparing to launch a hiring and certification ecosystem that could rival Microsoft’s LinkedIn. If successful, it could transform how the job market functions.

What ChatGPT May Bring to Hiring

Think of the vision as LinkedIn meets AI tutor meets recruiter—but powered by ChatGPT.

This isn’t a traditional job board. ChatGPT may integrate three core features.

First, skill certification: through ChatGPT’s study and learning modes, people could earn AI-validated micro-credentials, from AI fluency to prompt engineering, in days rather than years.

Second, AI-powered matching: instead of sifting through keyword-stuffed listings, ChatGPT might match users to roles based on demonstrated ability, not just past job titles.

ChatGPT could reshape hiring and skills training (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Third, up-skilling: if candidates fall short of a requirement, the same AI could guide them through learning modules to get them up to speed.

Imagine logging into OpenAI’s platform and asking ChatGPT to show you open Web3 marketing roles. The AI identifies relevant openings and spots gaps in your skills—maybe in blockchain fundamentals, crypto ecosystems, or decentralized identity. It then suggests tailored training modules, and once completed, issues on-chain credentials that employers can verify. With these portable, tamper-proof certifications, ChatGPT may match you with hiring managers looking for precisely those skills—and might even facilitate scheduling interviews.

Pretty awesome promise for job seekers.

Why Timing May Be Critical for ChatGPT

Today’s labor market is fractured.

Applications stack up unanswered. Employers struggle to gauge real capability. Career shifters and those laid off can’t easily prove what they know. Meanwhile, workers feel vulnerable amid fast-moving AI disruption. OpenAI’s approach—with training and certification built into job matching—shifts ChatGPT from being seen as a threat to becoming a tool for empowerment.

The ambition is striking.

OpenAI is embedding certification directly into ChatGPT, allowing anyone to prepare and test within the app’s Study mode. The company has set a bold goal of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030, starting with launch partners like Walmart.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the world, announced it will provide the new no-cost OpenAI certification to its 2 million U.S. associates beginning next year as part of its up-skilling efforts. The program is designed to equip workers with essential AI skills and support their growth as technology becomes a larger part of daily work.

How ChatGPT Could Impact Job Seekers and Employers

For individuals, the implications could be life-changing. Many job seekers feel stuck without the right degree or with resumes filtered out by automated systems. Someone self-taught in generative AI may finally get credentials that employers trust. A mid-career worker facing layoffs could retrain quickly and prove new capabilities. International applicants might gain universally recognized credentials—all contributing to a fairer job market.

For employers, the promise is compelling. Hiring is expensive and uncertain. Resumes don’t always tell the truth, and turnover drains resources. If ChatGPT can certify skills and match candidates with greater precision, hiring could become faster, cheaper, and more confident—even introducing new pools of overlooked talent.

ChatGPT, Microsoft, and the Future of Work

The strategic dynamics are worth noting. Microsoft is OpenAI’s largest backer and also owns LinkedIn. On the one hand, OpenAI’s move may compete with its own investor’s platform. On the other, there may be collaboration—imagine ChatGPT-based certifications flowing into LinkedIn profiles. Regardless, wider AI literacy drives demand for Microsoft’s cloud and AI services, making this ecosystem too valuable to ignore.

Of course, there are risks.

Will this be a good partnership for OpenAI and Microsoft’s Linkedin? (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Will employers accept AI-issued credentials on par with degrees? Could bias in the system reinforce inequalities? How will user data be protected? And will job seekers and employers be willing to adopt an entirely new platform? ChatGPT’s path to trust, adoption, and success depends not only on technology but on credibility. AI and education could help parents and children understand the path forward.

Still, the upside is significant. ChatGPT could recast AI from a job destroyer to a job enabler. Combining credentials, tutoring, and matching in one seamless experience may position OpenAI not just as LinkedIn’s competitor, but as the architect of a new category: the AI-driven opportunity engine.

The Future For Jobs MayBe ChatGPT

The traditional hiring playbook is outdated. Degrees are slow and often outdated, resumes are noisy, and job posts are overwhelming. Embedding seamless skills certification and learning into hiring may rewrite the hiring playbook. Will this help positively impact AI and Education?

If OpenAI succeeds, opportunities may shift from “where did you go to school?” to “what can you do?”

That paradigm shift could open doors for millions and help employers access untapped talent. We’re witnessing the early outlines of what may become one of the most significant AI applications of the next decade.

ChatGPT may not just challenge LinkedIn—it may fundamentally redefine how skills, work, and opportunity connect in a digital age.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2025/09/10/need-a-job-chatgpt-becomes-linkedin-meets-ai-tutor-and-recruiter/

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2025/09/10/need-a-job-chatgpt-becomes-linkedin-meets-ai-tutor-and-recruiter/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
