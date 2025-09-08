Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Bridged to Ethereum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 16:24
Key Notes

  • Nemo Protocol was hacked.
  • The attacker has already bridged the funds to Ethereum.
  • The protocol didn’t officially post any data about the suspicious movements.

Nemo Protocol, a yield trading protocol based on the Sui

network, saw a massive exploit early in the morning on Sept. 8.

According to the on-chain security firm PeckShield, hackers drained $2.4 million in USDC

from the trading protocol.


The attackers soon started moving the stolen USDC from the Arbitrum network and swapped to DAI

and Ethereum

. The reason behind the swaps is that Circle, the firm behind the second-largest stablecoin, can freeze the assets — this would’ve left the fraudulent actors with no usable money on the blockchain.

With decentralized assets like DAI or ETH, this is no longer possible.

Hiding behind Maintenance

While Nemo still hasn’t shared the news with its community, many users have been complaining about the company’s maintenance notice.

One of its users posted on X that Nemo hinted at an ongoing maintenance on Sept. 8 and 9 on its Discord “a few hours before they went down.”

The user hinted that the website is “wipe of info.”

Nemo Protocol website showing front-end upgrade notice | Source: app.nemoprotocol.com/market

Data from DefiLlama also shows a $5.3 million decline in Nemo Protocol’s total value locked.

Nemo was the third victim in the industry to lose millions to hackers this month. September kicked off with the $2 million OlaXBT hack, followed by the $8.4 million Bunni protocol exploit. According to a Coinspeaker report, crypto-related hacks have been consistently rising over the past three months. In August alone, hackers stole over $163 million from multiple platforms and companies in the space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Wahid has been analyzing and reporting on the latest trends in the decentralized ecosystem since 2019. He has over 4,000 articles to his name and his work has been featured on some of the leading outlets including Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, Cointelegraph, and Benzinga. Other than reporting, Wahid likes to connect the dots between DeFi and macro on his newsletter, On-chain Monk.

Wahid Pessarlay on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/nemo-protocol-hacked-2-4m-funds-bridged-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
