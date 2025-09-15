Nemo Protocol Introduces NEOM Token to Compensate $2.4M Hack Losses

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 16:40
SUI
SUI$3.5326-6.81%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012742-27.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001682-6.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.87%
Thorchain hack

The post Nemo Protocol Introduces NEOM Token to Compensate $2.4M Hack Losses appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Sui-based DeFi platform, Nemo protocol, has introduced a compensation plan for the affected users in the recent $2.4 million hack. The platform is planning to issue NEOM tokens equal to the value of their losses in USD to compensate. 

Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token NEOM

In a blog post on Sunday, Nemo explained that it adopted a debt token strategy instead of paying in USD because the company does not have sufficient funds or capital to offer all the affected users. But the company will ensure that every user gets NEOM equal to the full amount of their original losses from this security incident.

Nemo wrote, “Our goal is to make every user whole by issuing a debt token equal to their loss in USD, with the understanding that its value may change over time depending on market conditions and the progress of fund recovery.” 

Moreover, Nemo is also making sure that all calculations of $2.4 million loss, token distributions, and use of funds are conducted with high transparency and fairness. 

Three Path Recovery for Compensation

It has introduced a three-path recovery method for users to claim their lost assets. 

  • Migration: Users can move their remaining assets from affected pools into new secure contracts with one click. 
  • Compensation: They will receive $NEOM tokens equal to the value of their losses, based on a snapshot. 
  • Restoration: Users can either sell NEOM right away or hold it while waiting for fund recovery.

According to the blog, one $NEOM will be minted for every $1.00 of confirmed loss, based on the pre-hack snapshot. The company is poised to reimburse with complete transparency. It said, “To ensure full transparency, we will establish a dedicated website to track the NEOM burn progress, allowing the community to monitor real-time updates on the initiative.”

Nemo also revealed that it is planning to make a 100% deposit for recovered funds from the hacker into a new, multi-party managed “Redemption Pool.” It will allow NEOM holders to claim their share, based on how much they hold.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision