Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned Maintenance

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/09 00:36
SUI
SUI$3.4648+2.73%

Nemo Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield platform operating on the Sui blockchain, fell victim to a cyberattack that resulted in $2.4 million in losses just ahead of its scheduled maintenance window on Monday and Tuesday.

The security breach was initially detected by PeckShieldAlert on September 8, which reported via X that approximately $2.4 million in USDC had been drained from Nemo’s systems.

According to the blockchain security firm’s investigation, the hacker swiftly moved the stolen assets via Circle by bridging USDC on Arbitrum to Ethereum.

$6.3M TVL Crashes 75% as Users Flee Nemo Protocol

Nemo acknowledged the incident in a subsequent tweet, stating that the protocol had experienced a security breach the previous evening that affected its Market pool.

The development team confirmed that an investigation was in progress to identify the root cause of the vulnerability.

As a precautionary measure, all smart contract operations were temporarily halted.

The attack’s impact was immediately felt. According to DeFiLlama data, Nemo’s total value locked (TVL) collapsed to approximately $1.57 million from over $6.3 million before the breach.

Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned MaintenanceSource: DefilLama

User withdrawals exceeded $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens as investors rushed to exit, fearing the exploit’s scope might be more extensive than initially disclosed.

Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned MaintenanceSource: DefilLama

The breach specifically targeted Nemo’s yield-trading mechanism, which enables users to divide staked assets into Principal Tokens (PTs) and Yield Tokens (YTs) for yield speculation purposes.

According to blockchain security auditor CertiK, security risks may arise from multiple sources, including coding errors, blockchain network vulnerabilities, and programming language limitations.

Sui Blockchain Security Crisis Contributed to $2.37 Billion DeFi Losses in 2025

Notably, the Nemo security breach marks the third major hack targeting DeFi protocols this month.

Earlier in September, Venus protocol lost $13.5 million to attackers, followed by an $8.4 million theft from the Bunni protocol.

Similarly, in the Sui ecosystem, the Nemo incident follows another significant breach on the Layer-1 network from earlier this year.

On May 22, Cetus Protocol, a prominent decentralized exchange and liquidity provider, suffered a $223 million exploit.

The attacker leveraged an arithmetic overflow flaw in a third-party code library to complete the drain within 15 minutes.

Moreover, these DeFi-focused attacks are on the rise in 2025.

SlowMist’s mid-year analysis revealed that the blockchain sector experienced over $2.37 billion in losses across 121 security incidents during the first half of the year.

Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned MaintenanceSource: SlowMist

DeFi protocols alone accounted for 76% of these cases, although centralized exchanges recorded higher individual losses.

A complementary report from Hacken’s 2025 mid-year security assessment estimated total crypto industry losses at over $3.1 billion within the first six months.

Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned MaintenanceSource: Hacken

Access control vulnerabilities, including misconfigured wallets and compromised legacy keys, represented 59% of these losses, while DeFi-specific smart contract exploits accounted for $263 million, or roughly 8%.

A recent interview between Cryptonews and Mitchell Amador, founder and CEO of Immunefi, highlighted why conventional security methodologies prove inadequate in Web3’s open-source ecosystem.

Amador explained that “Traditional audits, being static and pre-launch focused, fail to identify post-deployment vulnerabilities present in dynamic DeFi environments.”

He advocated for bug bounty programs as a solution to incentivize ethical hackers, fundamentally restructuring cybersecurity economics to make defensive measures more lucrative than offensive ones.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20178+4.27%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221+4.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:00
Share
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09926-1.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:58
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+2.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.010763-0.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple