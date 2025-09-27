The post Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 10:03 VeBetterDAO introduces Neptune GM NFTs, marking the ninth tier in its cosmic journey with enhanced rewards and governance for dedicated members. VeBetterDAO has officially launched the Neptune GM NFTs, marking a significant milestone as the ninth tier in its cosmic journey, according to VeChain Official. This latest release offers a substantial rewards multiplier and governance influence for the community’s most committed participants. Discover Neptune The Neptune tier represents a pivotal advancement in VeBetterDAO’s GM NFT progression system. It offers an extraordinary 10.00x multiplier for GM Rewards Pool shares, granting participants the highest possible benefits before reaching the Galaxy tier. Additionally, members gain peak governance influence, allowing them to exercise significant authority in the DAO’s decision-making processes. The Neptune status is reserved for those willing to contribute 5,000,000 B3TR to the VeBetter Treasury, with no free node upgrades available at this level. The distinctive oceanic artwork of the Neptune NFTs symbolizes the deep-blue cosmic design, reflecting the commitment and leadership of its holders. Activating Neptune’s Full Force To fully leverage the Neptune tier’s potential, community members are encouraged to maintain voting consistency in governance cycles and X Allocation rounds. Engaging across various proposals and initiatives is crucial to maximizing reward opportunities. Strategically deploying VOT3 across governance activities enhances the Vote2Earn approach, optimizing returns. It’s important to note that while the Neptune GM NFT establishes a multiplier capacity, active participation is essential to powering the system and capturing significant rewards. Galaxy on the Horizon Following the Neptune tier, the final cosmic destination, Galaxy, is set to launch in December. This ultimate level requires a 12,500,000 B3TR donation and does not include free node upgrades, promising even greater rewards and governance capabilities. As the most remote ice giant, Neptune’s… The post Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 10:03 VeBetterDAO introduces Neptune GM NFTs, marking the ninth tier in its cosmic journey with enhanced rewards and governance for dedicated members. VeBetterDAO has officially launched the Neptune GM NFTs, marking a significant milestone as the ninth tier in its cosmic journey, according to VeChain Official. This latest release offers a substantial rewards multiplier and governance influence for the community’s most committed participants. Discover Neptune The Neptune tier represents a pivotal advancement in VeBetterDAO’s GM NFT progression system. It offers an extraordinary 10.00x multiplier for GM Rewards Pool shares, granting participants the highest possible benefits before reaching the Galaxy tier. Additionally, members gain peak governance influence, allowing them to exercise significant authority in the DAO’s decision-making processes. The Neptune status is reserved for those willing to contribute 5,000,000 B3TR to the VeBetter Treasury, with no free node upgrades available at this level. The distinctive oceanic artwork of the Neptune NFTs symbolizes the deep-blue cosmic design, reflecting the commitment and leadership of its holders. Activating Neptune’s Full Force To fully leverage the Neptune tier’s potential, community members are encouraged to maintain voting consistency in governance cycles and X Allocation rounds. Engaging across various proposals and initiatives is crucial to maximizing reward opportunities. Strategically deploying VOT3 across governance activities enhances the Vote2Earn approach, optimizing returns. It’s important to note that while the Neptune GM NFT establishes a multiplier capacity, active participation is essential to powering the system and capturing significant rewards. Galaxy on the Horizon Following the Neptune tier, the final cosmic destination, Galaxy, is set to launch in December. This ultimate level requires a 12,500,000 B3TR donation and does not include free node upgrades, promising even greater rewards and governance capabilities. As the most remote ice giant, Neptune’s…

Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series

VeBetterDAO has officially launched the Neptune GM NFTs, marking a significant milestone as the ninth tier in its cosmic journey, according to VeChain Official. This latest release offers a substantial rewards multiplier and governance influence for the community’s most committed participants.

Discover Neptune

The Neptune tier represents a pivotal advancement in VeBetterDAO’s GM NFT progression system. It offers an extraordinary 10.00x multiplier for GM Rewards Pool shares, granting participants the highest possible benefits before reaching the Galaxy tier. Additionally, members gain peak governance influence, allowing them to exercise significant authority in the DAO’s decision-making processes.

The Neptune status is reserved for those willing to contribute 5,000,000 B3TR to the VeBetter Treasury, with no free node upgrades available at this level. The distinctive oceanic artwork of the Neptune NFTs symbolizes the deep-blue cosmic design, reflecting the commitment and leadership of its holders.

Activating Neptune’s Full Force

To fully leverage the Neptune tier’s potential, community members are encouraged to maintain voting consistency in governance cycles and X Allocation rounds. Engaging across various proposals and initiatives is crucial to maximizing reward opportunities. Strategically deploying VOT3 across governance activities enhances the Vote2Earn approach, optimizing returns.

It’s important to note that while the Neptune GM NFT establishes a multiplier capacity, active participation is essential to powering the system and capturing significant rewards.

Galaxy on the Horizon

Following the Neptune tier, the final cosmic destination, Galaxy, is set to launch in December. This ultimate level requires a 12,500,000 B3TR donation and does not include free node upgrades, promising even greater rewards and governance capabilities.

As the most remote ice giant, Neptune’s tier offers unmatched rewards and influence to VeBetterDAO’s dedicated participants. For further details, members can consult the official whitepaper and follow VeChain’s official X channel for updates on future tier releases and ecosystem advancements.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/neptune-gm-nfts-launch-vebetterdao-unveils-ninth-tier

