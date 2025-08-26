Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ box office was likely a one-off

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:47
Threshold
T$0.01581-5.49%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214494-8.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018952-6.06%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01751-4.68%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03599-2.80%

And that’s “How It’s Done.”

Netflix capitalized on its chart-topping “KPop Demon Hunters” over the weekend with a two-day theatrical release of its new sing-along version.

Box office analysts spent much of Sunday trying to determine exactly how well the animated feature performed, relying on anonymous executives from rival studios and scraped data from ticket sales sites. Estimates range from $16 million to $20 million for the sing-along’s domestic run.

That’s smaller than recent domestic theatrical re-releases like “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and the 15th anniversary screenings of “Coraline” — which generated $25 million and $33 million, respectively — but higher than most re-released films including “Interstellar,” which snared $15 million in late 2024 and “Pride & Prejudice,” which tallied $6 million earlier this year.

The streaming company has never reported box office grosses publicly and declined to do so for this film. It also declined to comment on the release when reached by CNBC.

But the buzz has Wall Street wondering whether Netflix may change its tune and push further into theaters.

Netflix has long used theatrical releases as a marketing tool to promote its streaming service. The company’s strategy has always been to host content on its platform for subscribers, rather than broader audiences on the big screen, and it rarely delays releasing works in the home market in favor of a theatrical run, except when it’s looking at awards contention or special occasions.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is the most recent exception. But experts say it’s unlikely to rewrite Netflix’s rules.

“It absolutely does not change anything,” said industry analyst David Poland. “It’s all about events for Netflix.”

There’s a lot of talk in the cinema business about “eventizing” film — basically making the theatrical release a spectacle or a can’t-miss event. Netflix has been able to do this successfully because it’s not a traditional studio. It doesn’t stick to typical release windows, opting to make one-off deals with theater chain operators for each of its films.

That allows Netflix to avoid costly marketing campaigns, which are typically estimated to be about half of whatever is spent on the production budget.

However, this strategy does often put Netflix at odds with theatrical partners. For example, “KPop Demon Hunters” was released in around 1,700 theaters, which is a little more than a third of all domestic theaters. It did not appear in a single AMC theater, the largest cinema chain both domestically and globally.

AMC declined CNBC’s request for comment on the release.

The exhibitor will be working with Netflix, however, for Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia” film, which is getting an exclusive two-week global debut in IMAX starting Thanksgiving Day 2026.

Poland noted that Netflix does offer favorable terms with theaters when it comes to splitting ticket receipts, which can help entice exhibitors to work with the company despite the smaller release windows.

“They don’t care about the money, and in this case, my guess is they paid much higher than the 50% that’s normal to the exhibitors that read it, because it doesn’t matter,” Poland said. “It’s not enough money to matter to them. But as a promotional event, it’s very successful.”

Already, “KPop Demon Hunters,” which launched on Netflix in late June, has become the second-most watched English language film on Netflix, just behind 2021’s “Red Notice.” The film has been viewed more than 210.5 million times, according to Netflix, about 20 million short of the record.

The sing-along and pop culture buzz from the theatrical release could help boost that number even higher.

“There was obviously a huge demand for the movie and offered up yet another example of how important the theatrical moviegoing side of the business is to generate huge publicity, create a cultural event and, in turn, a social media phenomenon,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/25/netflix-kpop-demon-hunters-box-office-one-off.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.026-6.64%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5123-9.71%
Pi Network
PI$0.33492-4.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43-6.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.15533-7.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

TLDR The SEC has started a 21-day public comment period on the proposed Injective ETF from Canary. Canary submitted the Injective ETF proposal last month for a fund that would track the staked INJ asset. The SEC will decide on the next steps for the ETF up to 90 days after the filing date. The [...] The post Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06041-3.69%
Injective
INJ$12.81-11.10%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 05:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

3 Hidden Gems With Breakout Potential — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 17,500% ROI vs Cardano & XRP

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance