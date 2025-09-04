Netflix will let users customize and share clips on mobile

Netflix on Wednesday announced a new update to its “Moments” feature, allowing viewers to choose a start and end point on clips to save and share.

The feature, which is only available on mobile devices, was first rolled out last year, for viewers to save scenes that they love and share them.

The new update coincides with the release of the second part of season 2 of the popular show “Wednesday.”

Netflix’s new update to the “Moments” feature is looking to capitalize on viral moments in shows such as “Wednesday.” The update includes a “clip” option on the screen to adjust the length of a segment. After it’s clipped, the video will save to viewers’ “My Netflix” tab for rewatching or sharing.

During the first season of the series — a spin on the classic TV show “The Addams Family” — a scene of the title character, Wednesday, dancing went viral and became one of the series’ most popular moments. “Wednesday” is the most popular Netflix show to date, with more than 252 million views, according to the company’s website.

The first part of the series debuted in August and has raked in tens of millions of views so far.

The new update comes as Netflix is revamping its brand, with a redesigned homepage and a vertical video feed on mobile that looks similar to TikTok.

The streaming giant has implemented a variety of strategic moves since its brief period of stagnation in 2022, from updating its features to business initiatives such as a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan and a password-sharing crackdown.

Netflix no longer releases subscription data, but the streamer reported it had more than 300 million paid memberships in January.