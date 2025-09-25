The post Netflix’s New #1 Movie In Its Top 10 List Is Absurd At This Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I have never seen anything like this. Despite the fact that 28 Years Later is now on Netflix, and a bunch of other licensed films starring big names from The Rock to Liam Neeson have arrived, there just is no stopping this movie and its run in the Top 10 list. That, of course, would be KPop Demon Hunters. I’ve reported for a while now that over three months after release, KPop Demon Hunters refuses to leave the top 3 on Netflix, and now? Believe it or not, it’s back to #1. Even for a movie that is the most-viewed of all time on the service, this is still ridiculous. The previous record holder, Red Notice, didn’t do anything remotely close to this. From what I can tell, after Red Notice held the #1 spot in the top 10 list for three weeks (impressive!), it never surfaced to those heights again. Three months after release, it was off the Top 10 list completely. More than three months after KPop Demon Hunters came out, it’s back to #1. On top of that, a “sing-along” version has been in the Top 10 since that came out, currently at #6. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix What’s the latest on what happens from here with arguably Netflix’s new #1 IP, especially now that Squid Game is over and Stranger Things is about to end? Here’s what we know: Sony Pictures is in negotiations with the directors of the film, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, about returning for a sequel. Netflix is in negotiations with Sony about that sequel airing on Netflix (reportedly Sony only made $20 million in profit selling the movie to Netflix in the first place). There is an odd listing about what appears to be a KPop Demon Hunters short prequel film… The post Netflix’s New #1 Movie In Its Top 10 List Is Absurd At This Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I have never seen anything like this. Despite the fact that 28 Years Later is now on Netflix, and a bunch of other licensed films starring big names from The Rock to Liam Neeson have arrived, there just is no stopping this movie and its run in the Top 10 list. That, of course, would be KPop Demon Hunters. I’ve reported for a while now that over three months after release, KPop Demon Hunters refuses to leave the top 3 on Netflix, and now? Believe it or not, it’s back to #1. Even for a movie that is the most-viewed of all time on the service, this is still ridiculous. The previous record holder, Red Notice, didn’t do anything remotely close to this. From what I can tell, after Red Notice held the #1 spot in the top 10 list for three weeks (impressive!), it never surfaced to those heights again. Three months after release, it was off the Top 10 list completely. More than three months after KPop Demon Hunters came out, it’s back to #1. On top of that, a “sing-along” version has been in the Top 10 since that came out, currently at #6. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix What’s the latest on what happens from here with arguably Netflix’s new #1 IP, especially now that Squid Game is over and Stranger Things is about to end? Here’s what we know: Sony Pictures is in negotiations with the directors of the film, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, about returning for a sequel. Netflix is in negotiations with Sony about that sequel airing on Netflix (reportedly Sony only made $20 million in profit selling the movie to Netflix in the first place). There is an odd listing about what appears to be a KPop Demon Hunters short prequel film…

Netflix’s New #1 Movie In Its Top 10 List Is Absurd At This Point

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:49
I have never seen anything like this. Despite the fact that 28 Years Later is now on Netflix, and a bunch of other licensed films starring big names from The Rock to Liam Neeson have arrived, there just is no stopping this movie and its run in the Top 10 list.

That, of course, would be KPop Demon Hunters. I’ve reported for a while now that over three months after release, KPop Demon Hunters refuses to leave the top 3 on Netflix, and now? Believe it or not, it’s back to #1. Even for a movie that is the most-viewed of all time on the service, this is still ridiculous.

The previous record holder, Red Notice, didn’t do anything remotely close to this. From what I can tell, after Red Notice held the #1 spot in the top 10 list for three weeks (impressive!), it never surfaced to those heights again. Three months after release, it was off the Top 10 list completely. More than three months after KPop Demon Hunters came out, it’s back to #1. On top of that, a “sing-along” version has been in the Top 10 since that came out, currently at #6.

What’s the latest on what happens from here with arguably Netflix’s new #1 IP, especially now that Squid Game is over and Stranger Things is about to end? Here’s what we know:

  • Sony Pictures is in negotiations with the directors of the film, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, about returning for a sequel.
  • Netflix is in negotiations with Sony about that sequel airing on Netflix (reportedly Sony only made $20 million in profit selling the movie to Netflix in the first place).
  • There is an odd listing about what appears to be a KPop Demon Hunters short prequel film releasing at some point, Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters story. This has not been officially announced by Netflix.
  • As it stands, KPop Demon Hunters is a likely frontrunner for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and Best Original Song, with its track, Golden, hitting #1 in dozens of markets, including the Billboard Top 10. That show would be in March 2026.
  • The original rumors right after KPop Demon Hunters blew up were that a trilogy of films, a live-action adaptation and even a stage show were being considered. We haven’t heard anything about that since then besides the sequel.
  • Fortnite appears to be rushing out a KPop Demon Hunters collaboration with HUNTR/X skins available for purchase, possibly as soon as this season. This would be the shortest turnaround time for a collab the game has seen for a new IP.
  • Netflix has just revealed its officially branded KPop Demon Hunters Halloween costumes for the holiday, which will be sold shortly.

So, a lot is going on. Now we wait for something, anything official.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/24/netflixs-new-1-movie-in-its-top-10-list-is-absurd-at-this-point/

