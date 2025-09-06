Neurolov and Qitmeer Partner to Drive Decentralized AI Compute and Web3 Payments

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 04:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234+4.57%
aii77 9

Neurolov, an advanced decentralized computing ecosystem, has started an exclusive collaboration with Qitmeer Network, a public blockchain entity. The main objective of this collaboration is to unfold new opportunities for artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 innovation through a decentralized compute and payment ecosystem.

Neurolov is a well-known computation-based platform that runs AI jobs with WebGPU and requires no installation. Basically, it provides a new and trusted pathway for finding jobs that are related to AI for users. At the same time, Qitmeer Network uses the BlockDAG protocol and Proof of Work mechanism for the safety and scalability features. Neurolov has revealed this news through its official X account.

Neurolov and Qitmeer to Power Scalable Web3 and Next-Gen Payments

At the root of this partnership, both FinTech firms have already decided to use their expertise for the welfare of users, and on the other hand, this will boost their status in the crypto market. For this purpose, Qitmeer joins an AI computational system and Web3 infrastructure to level up its users’ experience with blockchain technology.

In this way, both partners will revolutionize the payment ecosystem by generating new opportunities for AI and Web3. So, Qitmeer Network uses a decentralized Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) with BLOCKDAG, which combines traditional blockchain and Directed Acyclic Graph, innovation to attain greater scalability and faster transaction speeds.

Fueling $NLOV Adoption with Qitmeer’s Scalable Web3 Infrastructure

Qitmeer Network also speeds up the $NLOV, a utility token for access, fees, governance, and adoption across payment and compute networks. So, this platform covers many aspects to keep its users updated and confident.

 Moreover, both partners, Neurolov and Qitmeer Network, ensure the Web3 driving with AI transformation of many enterprises and the community worldwide. Hence, both platforms are built on Web3 infrastructure. Certainly, they have taken some crucial steps to ensure users’ security and privacy to avoid any security breaches.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011023+0.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-1.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06381+2.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.358+0.68%
Xai
XAI$0.04666+2.84%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009601+5.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1474+2.00%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002524-4.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable