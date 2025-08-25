Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Aptly Run At Kentucky Downs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 01:18
Threshold
T$0,01711+0,52%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28,1+4,43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020502-8,05%
SphereX
HERE$0,000358-0,55%
THINK Token
THINK$0,0223+8,72%

Kentucky Downs will host the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint on August 30

Danny Brewer

The old sports adage “Never Say Die” belongs in the same sentence as Kentucky Downs for many reasons. The Ladies Turf Sprint run on August 30 just happens to be one of those.

Once known as the Dueling Grounds Race Course as men used this land to settle disputes of major proportion in the late 18th and early 19th century, Kentucky Downs has at times wrestled with the grim reaper. Always managing to find a way to continue racing, the “Never Say Die” mentality from some determined folks has allowed Thoroughbreds the opportunity to continue running in the shadow of the Tennessee state line.

Thanks to those people and the current ownership, Kentucky Downs is flourishing in a major way. The European style course makes the certain uncertainty of the Thoroughbred racing game magnified here and the HUGE purse money can be season making for some. That means you “Never Say Die” with a runner that may be underperforming as if he runs well over this Franklin, Kentucky lawn it can be Bingo time.

“When you think about the purse money we are able to offer it makes this an attractive place to run”, says co-managing partner Ron Winchell. “You don’t necessarily have to win the race, the money is really good if you just finish second or third.”

During the 2025 racing meet, Kentucky Downs will award just over $40 million to its competitors. All that cash is distributed in just seven days. Part of that obscene number is the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint. Offering $2 million to Kentucky-bred horses and $1 million to all others, this is the richest turf sprint for female horses in the world.

Kentucky Downs will offer up $2 million in purse money to Kentucky-bred horses in the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint

Danny Brewer

So here is where it really gets good. This six-and-a-half furlong run for girls three years old and up is sponsored by Never Say Die Bourbon. This Kentucky tonic is named for a race horse who was famously revived with a shot of bourbon during a difficult foaling on the Madden family farm in Kentucky. In 1954, Never Say Die became the first American horse in 70 years to win England’s signature Epsom Derby at odds of 33-1. Even more nostalgia is the fact Liverpool’s Mona Best used her winnings from a bet on Never Say Die to open the Cabash Coffee Club where a band known as The Beatles first gained fame.

Since its launch in 2017, Never Say Die Bourbon has gained fame with a unique method that features birth in Kentucky and then an overseas shipment for aging in England. Since first hitting the shelves in 2022, this trans-Atlantic partnership has followed in the hoofsteps of its namesake and achieved massive success. Named as the “Best Bourbon in the World” by Forbes and with other accolades earned at the San Francisco Spirit Competition, Never Say Die Bourbon is one of the excitable names in American spirits.

With all of this coming full circle, the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint will be run at one of the world’s most unique venues on August 30 as part of a card that features five Stakes races. Included in those Stakes will be the The Mint Turf Sprint for three-year-olds and up and the Nashville Derby for three-year olds. These races at Kentucky Downs will be part of an NBC telecast.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dannybrewer/2025/08/24/never-say-die-ladies-turf-sprint-aptly-run-at-kentucky-downs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

The post Here’s What Next For Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) has been on investors’ radar as massive withdrawals continue, hinting at looming changes. According to data reported today by market analyst Ali Martinez, digital asset investors have withdrawn over 200,000 ETH tokens from centralized exchanges just in the past 48 hours. This is an indicator of rising investor confidence, signifying that token holders are transferring their coins to private wallets, potentially in expectation of heightened prices.  Ethereum’s Surprise Rally and Reserves Here is the implication of this substantial on-chain development spotted by the analyst. These transfers are accumulation efforts, highlighting rising Ethereum enthusiasm among crypto investors. Moving assets to cold wallets is an indicator of intention to hold for the long term or investing the assets in DeFi activities like staking and many others. The withdrawals indicate investors’ increased bullishness on Ethereum, a move contributing to decreasing the ETH circulating supply on exchanges. Institutional customers are the ones mainly executing these massive withdrawals. On Friday, August 22, 2025, ETH surged to a new height of $4,885 and outperformed its ATH of $4,866.01 noted in November 2021, driven by surging institutional interest. During that day, renowned venture capitalist Peter Thiel injected significant amounts of money into Ethereum investing organizations (ETHZilla and Bitmine). The venture-capital investor’s investment in ETH suggests increasing institutional enthusiasm in Ether, showing customers are moving beyond just trading the virtual asset. Investors and firms are increasingly viewing Ether as a long-term treasury asset and a network for rolling out advanced investment products, indicating a change in how traditional institutions and several firms may utilize ETH in the future. The above big withdrawals by organizations are normally connected to long-term strategic holding with no intention of immediate selling. When big holders move assets to cold storage wallets, it typically triggers decreased selling pressure and tightened supply in…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00239914+3,81%
Movement
MOVE$0,134+1,28%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001737--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:52
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009505+0,04%
Solana
SOL$210,54+3,19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,916+0,24%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

The post Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Japan is preparing a major overhaul of how it regulates and taxes digital assets, with its Financial Services Agency (FSA) set to push for crypto-friendly reforms in the 2026 fiscal year.   The plan would bring cryptocurrency taxation in line with stock investments, marking one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s approach to digital assets to date. Under the proposal, profits from trading cryptocurrencies would be separated from regular income and instead taxed at a flat 20% rate. This represents a sharp break from the current framework, where crypto earnings are treated as “miscellaneous income” and can face progressive tax rates of up to 55%. Industry groups have also urged the government to allow a three-year carry-forward on trading losses, similar to equity markets. If approved, the new system would not only simplify reporting for retail traders but also encourage corporate involvement in Japan’s digital asset sector. The FSA is pairing the tax reform with a separate bill that would reclassify crypto under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This change would move digital assets away from being considered a mere payment method under the Payment Services Act and instead recognize them as legitimate financial products, clearing the way for domestic crypto ETFs. The timing is deliberate. Japan has been striving to position itself as a leader in digital finance, especially as global competition heats up. Regulators are also moving toward approving the nation’s first yen-backed stablecoin, JPYC. Issued by Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc., the token is targeting issuance of 1 trillion yen (roughly $6.8 billion) over three years. Taken together, these measures highlight a broader strategy: attract institutional players, create a more competitive tax environment, and cement Japan’s role as a major crypto hub in Asia. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00239914+3,81%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10185+1,77%
Movement
MOVE$0,134+1,28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor