The post New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low. Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting. Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone. Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea. Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping? Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound. Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone. Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings. Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was… The post New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low. Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting. Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone. Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea. Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping? Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound. Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone. Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings. Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was…

New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.97+0.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,188.98-0.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184+2.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05124-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-0.49%
  • Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low.
  • Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting.
  • Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone.

Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea.

Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support

Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10.

Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping?

Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound.

Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone.

Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment

In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings.

Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was muted. Pi coin extended its decline after the event, signaling that investors remain more focused on structural concerns than public relations. While founder visibility helps credibility, traders stress that adoption milestones and utility breakthroughs are more important catalysts for price action.

Tokenomics Continue To Weigh On Pi Price Action

Underlying supply dynamics remain a major drag on Pi price prediction models. Out of a maximum supply of 100 billion Pi coins, only about 8.19 billion are currently in circulation, with 12.6 billion minted to date. This represents roughly 9% of the total supply.

Related: Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Stalls Below $0.84 Amid RWA Tokenization Hype

The slow and uncertain release schedule has contributed to prolonged uncertainty. While Pi Network has recently accelerated its KYC processes to allow more Pioneers to claim tokens, the impact has not translated into meaningful price support. Instead, each new tranche of unlocked supply risks adding to downward pressure in a market already struggling with weak demand.

Structural Upgrades Provide Long-Term Support

Despite current selling pressure, Pi developers continue rolling out network improvements aimed at sustaining the project over the long term. Version 23 of the protocol, expected to enhance scalability and security, is in active preparation. Meanwhile, KYC verification hurdles have been significantly reduced, cutting wait times from weeks to minutes.

These upgrades may help Pi rebuild user confidence. Analysts note that if adoption accelerates and real-world utility increases, long-term holders could find renewed optimism. Still, in the current bear trend, technical levels remain the primary focus for traders.

Technical Outlook For Pi Coin Price

Pi price prediction for the near term remains fragile as sellers dominate momentum.

  • Upside levels: Pi must first reclaim $0.32 to stabilize, with further resistance at $0.36 and $0.45 where the 50-day and 100-day EMAs converge.
  • Downside levels: If current weakness continues, $0.20 is the next likely support, followed by $0.10 — a level that would erase all gains from Q1 2025.
  • Momentum: RSI near oversold conditions may prompt a short-term bounce, but no reversal signals have appeared yet.

Outlook: Will Pi Coin Go Up?

The short-term trajectory for Pi coin hinges on whether buyers can defend the $0.27 region and force a recovery above $0.32. At present, persistent selling pressure, weak tokenomics, and supply overhang suggest that downside risks dominate.

Related: XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?

The founders’ appearance in South Korea adds symbolic support, and upcoming network upgrades may aid confidence over time. However, with Pi price volatility at extremes and sentiment still fragile, traders warn that recovery may take sustained demand and structural catalysts.

For now, Pi coin remains at risk of extending losses toward $0.20 unless a decisive reclaim of the $0.32–$0.36 zone occurs.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/pi-price-prediction-new-all-time-low-at-0-27-puts-0-20-support-in-focus/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016049-7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01557+0.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03799-5.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3849+0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns