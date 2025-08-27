New Altcoin Linked to Donald Trump, WLFI, to Hit the Market Soon: Here Are the Latest Details and What You Need to Know

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:39
The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) altcoin, which is said to be linked to the Donald Trump family, is preparing to launch on September 1. Smart contract and liquidity preparations for the project were completed over the weekend.

Contracts related to the Token Generation Event (TGE) for WLFI were recently distributed. These contracts include the vesting contract required for investors to claim their tokens. Additionally, the WLFI token contract was updated approximately 24 hours ago to include the latest claim logic.

According to the team, users must “activate” their accounts before they can claim tokens. This activation requires an off-chain signature from a specific address controlled by WLFI. This method is typically used to ensure regulatory compliance. Activation will be mandatory before tokens can be claimed.

The _claim function in the vesting contract contains the following checks:

  • Verify whether the user’s account is active
  • Control of the amount that can be claimed (e.g. 20% for pre-sale buyers)
  • Claiming tokens

A group of users identified as “legacy users” will have to reallocate their tokens to a new address before they can claim them. It’s not yet clear who this group is.

Liquidity tests were conducted for WLFI on Uniswap V3 for USDC, USDT, and USD1 pairs. The tests revealed a 1% transaction fee for the USDC and USDT pools, and a 0.3% transaction fee for the USD1 pool.

Trading on the WLFI will begin at 3:00 PM EST on September 1st.

The activation feature is expected to be activated tomorrow.

*This is not investment advice.

