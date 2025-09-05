New Australian Law Targets Underage Social Media Use Nationwide

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 19:24
TLDRs:

  • Australia mandates social media ban for under-16s starting December 10.
  • Meta, TikTok, and Google must verify user ages or face steep fines.
  • Age verification technology remains imperfect, raising compliance challenges for platforms.
  • The move reflects a global shift toward stricter online age restrictions.

Australia is set to implement a sweeping new law restricting social media access for users under 16. The legislation, enforced by the country’s online safety regulator, will come into effect on December 10.

Platforms such as Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and X are now required to deactivate accounts belonging to underage Australians and ensure children cannot bypass the system.

ESafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasized that self-reported ages alone will no longer suffice. Failure to comply could result in penalties up to A$50 million (US$33 million), highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding minors online.

Platforms Face Major Compliance Pressure

The mandate places significant operational pressure on major tech companies. Current social media systems primarily rely on users self-reporting their ages, a method easily manipulated by minors. In response, platforms are exploring age verification technologies, including third-party tools and video-based identification.

While trials have shown age verification is feasible, the technology is not flawless. Services like Yoti, recognized for accuracy, report 99.3% reliability for users aged 13 to 17. However, this still allows approximately 1 in 140 underage users to slip through, revealing the limitations of even advanced systems.

Meta is actively piloting third-party verification solutions, signaling that the industry has yet to settle on a definitive method. For companies facing potential fines in the tens of millions, finding a robust solution has become an urgent operational priority.

A Global Trend Toward Age Restrictions

Australia’s new law is not an isolated measure. Governments worldwide are increasingly focusing on minors’ online safety. France and Greece are considering restrictions for users under 15, while at least 19 U.S. states now require age verification to access certain online content.

This international trend suggests a growing patchwork of regulatory requirements for social media platforms, each with distinct age thresholds and verification standards. As a result, age verification is rapidly evolving from a secondary concern into a core operational responsibility, carrying substantial financial consequences for noncompliance.

Despite these efforts, research remains divided on the effectiveness of social media bans. Studies indicate that restricting access alone may not necessarily improve mental health outcomes for children, raising questions about whether such regulations fully achieve their intended protective goals.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Implementing a nationwide ban highlights the technical and ethical challenges of regulating social media use among minors.

Advanced verification methods can reduce underage access, but no system is perfect. Meanwhile, regulators argue that even partial compliance can help protect vulnerable users.

Tech platforms now face a delicate balancing act: enforcing strict age limits while maintaining user experience and minimizing false rejections. The coming months will reveal whether Australian companies can meet the new standards or if fines will set a precedent for stricter enforcement worldwide.

