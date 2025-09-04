New Coin Listing To Watch – Token6900 Goes Live, Analyst Price Predictions

Today, September 3, 2025 TOKEN6900 (T6900), a meme coin inspired by SPX6900, launched on decentralized exchanges at 2pm UTC and quickly reached a $7 million market cap. Token claiming is now available through the official website and the Best Wallet app.

Within minutes of going live, $T6900 jumped 25% above its listing price of $0.00715 before early presale investors took profits, briefly pulling the price down to around $0.00505. At the time of writing, the token is rebounding, trading near $0.0080 with steady buy orders pushing it higher.

$T6900 Builds Market Support With Locked Liquidity and Growing Holder Base

Building on the momentum of the SPX6900 narrative, TOKEN6900 achieved a successful presale, raising over $3.6 million. The project adopts a satirical approach, blending nostalgic 90s-inspired visuals with community-driven memes to stand out in the crowded meme coin space.

Its tokenomics balance humor and practical design, reflecting both the playful and speculative side of the market. According to its website, 40% of the allocation is directed toward marketing, underscoring the importance of visibility and community growth.

The developer’s “moon bag” is locked for five years, a move intended to reassure investors of the team’s long-term commitment. Other allocations cover development, airdrops, staking rewards, and liquidity support.