New Crypto Investors Are Rushing To Back This Viral Meme Coin After 100x Gains Mentioned; It's Not Dogecoin

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 05:13
While Dogecoin remains one of the most recognized names in crypto, a fresh contender is now taking center stage: Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that’s gaining serious traction in its presale phase.

Backed by strong community hype, smart tokenomics, and real utility, Layer Brett is quickly becoming a favorite among first-time buyers. And with 100x predictions circulating from several analysts, it’s clear the meme coin race is far from over.

Dogecoin: The original meme coin still holds sway

Dogecoin remains a cultural icon in crypto. Currently trading around $0.27, the coin has retained its popularity thanks to its meme roots, Elon Musk endorsements, and strong retail loyalty. It’s simple, fast, and well-supported by a massive community across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Telegram.

However, DOGE has its limitations. It lacks smart contract functionality, has minimal development activity compared to newer chains, and doesn’t offer features like staking or dApps. While it still benefits from massive visibility, the appetite for explosive gains has led many investors, especially newcomers, to explore alternatives that offer more upside potential. Its performance has become more cyclical, often moving in reaction to broader market sentiment rather than innovation.

Layer Brett: The meme coin new investors are watching

Layer Brett(LBRETT) is stealing the spotlight among meme coin hunters this month. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, LBRETT offers a rare combination of meme energy and blockchain efficiency, fast transactions, low fees, and full smart contract support. That’s a sharp contrast to most meme coins, which often rely on hype alone.

Currently priced at $0.0058 during its presale, LBRETT has already raised over $3.7 million, signaling strong early demand. A major draw for investors is the project’s live staking program, offering over 700% APY to early participants. No KYC is required, and staking is available via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, making it easy for newcomers to join. This makes LBRETT not only accessible, but also more aligned with the decentralized ethos of crypto.

LBRETT’s roadmap doesn’t stop at staking. The team has laid out plans for NFT integration, gamified staking mechanics, multichain expansion, and a fixed token supply of 10 billion, adding scarcity to its appeal. A $1 million community giveaway is also underway, helping fuel viral momentum on X and Telegram. In a crowded field of meme coins, Layer Brett stands out by blending hype with functional tech, a combination rarely seen in this niche.

What’s really driving buzz is the idea that Layer Brett could mirror the early success of coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but with better tech and a cleaner entry point. For investors priced out of DOGE or looking for faster-moving opportunities, LBRETT has become the go-to.

Final thought: DOGE still shines, but LBRETT is catching fire

Dogecoin will always have its place in crypto history, and many still hold it for the long haul. But in today’s fast-moving market, where newer coins with built-in utility are attracting waves of attention, Layer Brett is proving to be a serious contender.

With its low entry price, staking rewards, and rapid presale growth, many believe LBRETT could be this cycle’s breakout meme coin, and possibly the next 100x story for early buyers. As Q4 approaches, momentum may only build further, especially if broader meme coin interest returns.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

