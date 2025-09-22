New Crypto Projects Emerge as Europe Blocks Big Tech from FiDA

Crypto News

New crypto projects rise as Europe blocks Big Tech from FiDA, opening fresh opportunities in wallets, content, and payments.

When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access (FiDA) framework, it shakes up more than just bank-tech relationships.

It opens doors for smaller crypto and fintech projects to grab the spotlight.

Projects that offer wallet services, DeFi, new crypto tools, or presale tokens may suddenly seem like more attractive alternatives, especially for users worried about privacy, data sovereignty, and innovation.

In this new playing field, new crypto projects with strong tokenomics and community trust could benefit big time.

What’s FiDA & Why Big Tech Is Getting Barred

FiDA is a proposed EU system that would allow licensed third-party providers to access customer data from banks and insurance firms.

The goal was to enable services like tailor-made financial advice, new apps, tools that help people manage spending, savings, etc.

But financial institutions and regulators have pushed back, saying that letting Big Tech in risks consumer data safety, digital dominance, and unfair competitive advantage.

According to the European Commission’s official proposal and analysis by industry experts, the framework is being designed with an explicit focus on sovereignty and fair competition, not Big Tech dominance.

Alt text: FiDA blocking Big Tech post on X.

Germany has explicitly pushed to exclude Big Tech to protect digital sovereignty. As negotiators close in on final legal text, Big Tech is on track to lose access under FiDA.

1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Utility Token Set to Thrive Beyond Big Tech

With the EU preparing to lock Big Tech out of FiDA, attention is turning toward tokens that put control back in the hands of users. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is designed to do exactly that.

Instead of simply powering a wallet, $BEST functions as a multi-utility asset at the core of a growing Best Wallet ecosystem that challenges outdated players like MetaMask.

Holding $BEST unlocks a range of benefits. Token holders enjoy reduced transaction fees, boosted staking rewards, and early access to upcoming projects through its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature.

Alt text: best wallet token benefits.

This presale tool eliminates the risks of scam mirror sites by allowing investors to join token launches securely from within the ecosystem.

Add in governance rights, and $BEST becomes more than just a discount token – it’s a gateway to decision-making power and safer presale participation.

The numbers tell the story: $BEST is priced at $0.025675 in presale and has already raised more than $16M. In a landscape where Big Tech is being forced aside, $BEST looks set to become one of the best altcoins to watch.

You can join the $BEST crypto presale here.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – AI-Powered Content in a Post-Big Tech Era

As Europe shuts the door on Big Tech’s access to financial data, creators and fans are looking for platforms that offer freedom without gatekeepers.

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is built for that shift. It powers the first AI-focused content creation and premium platform where influencers and fans can connect directly, without middlemen skimming off profits.

$SUBBD integrates AI at every layer.

Creators get an AI assistant to handle editing, scheduling, monetization, and fan chats, while fans can generate AI photos, videos, or avatars – content that’s always approved by the original creator.

Alt text: subbed token benefits.

This balances creativity with control and creates a trust-driven ecosystem.

With over 250M followers across the SUBBD platform, Honny brand, and ambassadors, SUBBD Token already has the reach most crypto projects can only dream of.

$SUBBD fuels it all. Holders can stake at 20% APY during presale, unlock premium creator content, access exclusive drops, and benefit from instant low-fee payments.

Priced at $0.0565 per token, $SUBBD has already raised $1.1M in presale, showing strong early traction.

Check out the SUBBD Token presale here.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Without Big Tech Gatekeepers

As Europe moves to block Big Tech from accessing FiDA, cross-border payments are entering a new chapter.

Remittix ($RTX) is seizing the moment with a solution that bridges crypto and fiat, giving users the speed of blockchain and the familiarity of traditional banking, without relying on tech giants.

Remittix allows users to send crypto directly into any fiat bank account worldwide, across more than 30 currencies. No foreign exchange fees, no hidden charges – what you send is what your recipient receives.

Alt text: why use Remittix.

Crypto is transferred instantly, and local payment networks ensure same-day fiat settlement. For merchants, Remittix offers a simple Pay API and checkout system that enables customers to pay in crypto while businesses receive fiat in real time.

The $RTX token powers this ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1.5B tokens, and holders benefit from staking and ecosystem incentives.

The presale has already raised over $26.2M, with the current price at $0.1080.

With CertiK auditing and beta wallet testing live, confidence is growing ahead of multiple upcoming CEX listings.

For anyone eyeing payments innovation in a post-FiDA Europe, Remittix looks like a project built to thrive.

Learn more about Remittix ($RTX) here.

The Post-FiDA Opportunity

If Europe locks Big Tech out of FiDA, it won’t just be banks breathing easier – it could spark the rise of new crypto leaders.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST), SUBBD Token ($SUBBD), and Remittix ($RTX) all stand out as projects ready to capture momentum in this shifting landscape.

Each tackles a different corner of finance – wallet utility, creator empowerment, and cross-border payments – yet all share one trait: putting users ahead of gatekeepers.

This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article