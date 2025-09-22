When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access […] The post New Crypto Projects Rise as Europe Bars Big Tech from FiDA appeared first on Coindoo.When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access […] The post New Crypto Projects Rise as Europe Bars Big Tech from FiDA appeared first on Coindoo.

New Crypto Projects Rise as Europe Bars Big Tech from FiDA

By: Coindoo
2025/09/22 03:17
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011149+12.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.007992-1.86%
Bonfida
FIDA$0.09082-1.90%
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000057-12.97%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05767+16.83%

When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access (FiDA) framework, it shakes up more than just bank-tech relationships. 

It opens doors for smaller crypto and fintech projects to grab the spotlight. 

Projects that offer wallet services, DeFi, new crypto tools, or presale tokens may suddenly seem like more attractive alternatives, especially for users worried about privacy, data sovereignty, and innovation. 

In this new playing field, new crypto projects with strong tokenomics and community trust could benefit big time.

What’s FiDA & Why Big Tech Is Getting Barred

FiDA is a proposed EU system that would allow licensed third-party providers to access customer data from banks and insurance firms. 

The goal was to enable services like tailor-made financial advice, new apps, tools that help people manage spending, savings, etc. 

But financial institutions and regulators have pushed back, saying that letting Big Tech in risks consumer data safety, digital dominance, and unfair competitive advantage. 

According to the European Commission’s official proposal and analysis by industry experts, the framework is being designed with an explicit focus on sovereignty and fair competition, not Big Tech dominance. 

FiDA blocking Big Tech post on X. 

Germany has explicitly pushed to exclude Big Tech to protect digital sovereignty. As negotiators close in on final legal text, Big Tech is on track to lose access under FiDA.  

1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Utility Token Set to Thrive Beyond Big Tech

With the EU preparing to lock Big Tech out of FiDA, attention is turning toward tokens that put control back in the hands of users. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is designed to do exactly that. 

Instead of simply powering a wallet, $BEST functions as a multi-utility asset at the core of a growing Best Wallet ecosystem that challenges outdated players like MetaMask.

Holding $BEST unlocks a range of benefits. Token holders enjoy reduced transaction fees, boosted staking rewards, and early access to upcoming projects through its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature. 

best wallet token benefits. 

This presale tool eliminates the risks of scam mirror sites by allowing investors to join token launches securely from within the ecosystem. 

Add in governance rights, and $BEST becomes more than just a discount token – it’s a gateway to decision-making power and safer presale participation.

The numbers tell the story: $BEST is priced at $0.025675 in presale and has already raised more than $16M. In a landscape where Big Tech is being forced aside, $BEST looks set to become one of the best altcoins to watch.

You can join the $BEST crypto presale here.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – AI-Powered Content in a Post-Big Tech Era

As Europe shuts the door on Big Tech’s access to financial data, creators and fans are looking for platforms that offer freedom without gatekeepers. 

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is built for that shift. It powers the first AI-focused content creation and premium platform where influencers and fans can connect directly, without middlemen skimming off profits.

$SUBBD integrates AI at every layer. 

Creators get an AI assistant to handle editing, scheduling, monetization, and fan chats, while fans can generate AI photos, videos, or avatars – content that’s always approved by the original creator. 

subbed token benefits. 

This balances creativity with control and creates a trust-driven ecosystem. 

With over 250M followers across the SUBBD platform, Honny brand, and ambassadors, SUBBD Token already has the reach most crypto projects can only dream of.

$SUBBD fuels it all. Holders can stake at 20% APY during presale, unlock premium creator content, access exclusive drops, and benefit from instant low-fee payments. 

Priced at $0.0565 per token, $SUBBD has already raised $1.1M in presale, showing strong early traction. 

Check out the SUBBD Token presale here. 

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Without Big Tech Gatekeepers

As Europe moves to block Big Tech from accessing FiDA, cross-border payments are entering a new chapter. 

Remittix ($RTX) is seizing the moment with a solution that bridges crypto and fiat, giving users the speed of blockchain and the familiarity of traditional banking, without relying on tech giants.

Remittix allows users to send crypto directly into any fiat bank account worldwide, across more than 30 currencies. No foreign exchange fees, no hidden charges – what you send is what your recipient receives. 

why use Remittix. 

Crypto is transferred instantly, and local payment networks ensure same-day fiat settlement. For merchants, Remittix offers a simple Pay API and checkout system that enables customers to pay in crypto while businesses receive fiat in real time.

The $RTX token powers this ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1.5B tokens, and holders benefit from staking and ecosystem incentives. 

The presale has already raised over $26.2M, with the current price at $0.1080. 

With CertiK auditing and beta wallet testing live, confidence is growing ahead of multiple upcoming CEX listings.

For anyone eyeing payments innovation in a post-FiDA Europe, Remittix looks like a project built to thrive. 

Learn more about Remittix ($RTX) here. 

The Post-FiDA Opportunity

If Europe locks Big Tech out of FiDA, it won’t just be banks breathing easier – it could spark the rise of new crypto leaders. 

Best Wallet Token ($BEST), SUBBD Token ($SUBBD), and Remittix ($RTX) all stand out as projects ready to capture momentum in this shifting landscape. 

Each tackles a different corner of finance – wallet utility, creator empowerment, and cross-border payments – yet all share one trait: putting users ahead of gatekeepers.

This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post New Crypto Projects Rise as Europe Bars Big Tech from FiDA appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Er heeft recentelijk een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden binnen de cryptomarkt, waarin de SEC een belangrijke rol heeft gespeeld. Het lijkt namelijk een stuk makkelijker te worden voor financiële instituten om goedkeuring te krijgen voor hun crypto ETF. Wat betekent dit voor de nabije toekomst van de cryptomarkt? 2025 kan nu al het jaar van crypto ETF’s genoemd worden. Ondanks dat er slechts twee cryptocurrencies zijn die een ETF hebben, is de speculatie over aankomende ETF producten al maandenlang aan de gang. Recentelijk heeft er echter een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden op het gebied van de crypto ETF markt. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's SEC gaat goedkeuring proces crypto ETF’s stroomlijnen De SEC heeft recentelijk aangegeven dat het zijn proces rondom goedkeuringen voor crypto ETF producten gaat stroomlijnen. In plaats van dat het maandenlang op zich kan laten wachten, kunnen financiële instituten nu binnen enkele weken goedkeuring krijgen. Dit is mogelijk op het moment dat de crypto waarvoor een verzoek ingediend wordt voldoet aan een zogenaamde SEC standaard. Op dit moment voldoen volgens de crypto analist Dan 12 cryptocurrencies aan deze SEC standaard. Dit zijn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana en Cardano. Het feit dat het goedkeuringsproces rondom ETF producten gestroomlijnd wordt, gaat volgens meerdere analisten leiden tot vele ETF lanceringen. Volgens analisten van Bloomberg zullen er in de aankomende 12 maanden maar liefst 100 verschillende crypto ETF producten op de markt verschijnen. WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 De eerste ETF van deze lijst aan ETF verzoeken is nu goedgekeurd door de SEC. De multi crypto ETF van Grayscale heeft onlangs namelijk goedkeuring ontvangen. Deze multi crypto ETF gaat in totaal vijf cryptocurrencies bevatten: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Voor XRP, Solana en Cardano vormt deze Grayscale multi crypto ETF de eerste echte crypto ETF voor deze projecten. Het is uiteraard een optimistisch signaal dat niet alleen wijst op verdere winsten voor deze projecten, maar ook voor de rest van de cryptomarkt. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto verwachting: hoe reageren XRP, SOL en ADA op dit nieuws? In reactie op dit nieuws wisten Ripple, Cardano en Solana al snel een opmars door te maken. De cryptomarkt lijkt namelijk positief gereageerd te hebben op deze goedkeuring voor de Grayscale multi crypto ETF. De XRP koersverwachting steeg over de afgelopen 24 uur namelijk al meer dan 2,8%, terwijl Solana met 4,3% steeg en Cardano indruk wist te maken met een stijging van 5,13%. Dit lijkt nu echter pas het begin van verdere winsten te zijn. altseason, top crypto" width="750" height="500" /> Solana en Cardano koers grafiek (24 uur) – bron: Coinmarketcap Op het moment dat deze ETF’s namelijk live gaan, zal de instroom van kapitaal grote winsten met zich meebrengen. Tegelijkertijd is de gehele cryptomarkt nu ook een altcoin season ingegaan. Dat betekent dat altcoins kunnen excelleren. Top crypto projecten zoals Solana kunnen in dit geval indrukwekkende winsten doormaken. Maar de grootste crypto verwachting is echter niet voor deze grootheden binnen de cryptomarkt. Juist projecten met een lagere market cap maken namelijk kans op grote winsten. Dit soort projecten zijn door een lagere market cap namelijk gemakkelijk in staat om meerdere malen te verdubbelen in waarde. Met deze ontwikkelingen in het achterhoofd kan het dan ook erg interessant zijn om nieuwe crypto projecten te overwegen. Een project dat al snel naar voren komt als een favoriet onder investeerders is Wall Street Pepe. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – maakt overstap naar Solana blockchain Wall Street Pepe is een voorbeeld van een crypto project dat onlangs zijn presale succesvol afrondde en inmiddels live is gegaan op exchanges. Sinds dit project live is op exchanges heeft het al meer dan 79.000 unieke wallet houders aangetrokken. Ook kent dit project al meer dan 55.000 volgers op zijn X platform. Een duidelijk teken dat dit project nu kan rekenen op een grote community van investeerders. Het is vaak de community van investeerders die deze projecten naar grote winsten helpt. Het team achter dit project heeft echter ook niet stilgezeten. Dit team heeft er namelijk voor gekozen om een overstap te maken naar de Solana blockchain. Er liggen namelijk veel meme coin mogelijkheden op Solana en het team achter dit project wil zijn investeerders nu mee laten profiteren van dit potentieel. Launching on Solana You can buy early Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1 Sol buy = Eth burn New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025 Om deze overstap naar Solana mogelijk te maken heeft dit team nu de SOL WEPE token uitgebracht. Deze token zal 1-op-1 gekoppeld worden met de originele ETH WEPE token. Elk moment dat er een SOL WEPE token wordt gekocht zal er een ETH WEPE token permanent worden verwijderd uit de circulerende voorraad. Hierdoor zullen beide ecosystemen altijd in balans blijven. Investeerders hebben nu de unieke mogelijkheid om deel te nemen aan dit project voordat deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain is afgerond. Door vroegtijdig SOL WEPE tokens te kopen lijken er nu unieke winstmogelijkheden te liggen voor investeerders. Om meer informatie te vinden over deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain kan je de website van dit project bezoeken. Nu naar Wall Street Pepe i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.010524+6.85%
Solana
SOL$236.15-1.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,312.75-0.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:46
Share
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
GAINS$0.02497+0.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Share
Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

The post Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency arena is witnessing a whirlwind of activities as Bitcoin projects towards a remarkable $115,500 by the imminent daily and weekly candle closes. Aster Coin has emerged as a significant player in the altcoin sector this past week, garnering considerable interest due to an effective and strategic marketing effort by CZ. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-eyes-new-heights-amid-market-tensions
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005215-3.31%
Aster
ASTER$1.4831-10.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017868+1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:14
Share

Trending News

More

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Low-risk DeFi, not memecoins, can best sustain Ethereum’s economy, co-founder Vitalik Buterin says

DOGE Price Could Jump 45% in September, But Ozak AI Presale Shows 100x Upside Opportunity