New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 23:30
Analysts describe Nexchain as a leading AI blockchain project, citing its hybrid consensus, advanced smart contracts, and security innovations. The protocol integrates sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs to increase efficiency while supporting cross-chain interoperability.

Recent milestones include progress to Stage 26 of the token presale, with each NEX priced at $0.104. To strengthen community trust, the team introduced a one-time promotional code, TESTNET100, which doubles purchases during this stage. With CERTIK providing security assurance and continued investor momentum, Nexchain’s presale is being closely monitored as one of 2025’s most notable crypto events.

Nexchain AI: Building a Blockchain with Advanced Intelligence

Nexchain AI is presented as the first blockchain built entirely with artificial intelligence integration. The system is designed to improve scalability, interoperability, and security. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake model supported by AI-driven optimizations. These adjustments enhance validator efficiency, reduce congestion, and support adaptive decision-making during transaction processing.

The network structure employs sharding combined with Directed Acyclic Graphs. This combination enables asynchronous confirmations and parallel transaction execution, delivering higher throughput. Cross-chain bridging protocols allow asset transfers between different ecosystems. Machine learning models support fraud detection and congestion prediction, strengthening reliability across use cases.

Smart contracts on Nexchain differ from traditional models. They adapt logic dynamically, detect anomalies, and refine execution based on historical data. This design improves efficiency while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. The blockchain also incorporates self-healing functions and post-quantum cryptography to address long-term security demands.

Token Presale Momentum and Strategic Allocation

The Nexchain token presale has reached Stage 26, with tokens priced at $0.104 each. Current figures confirm $9,087,335 raised out of a $10,125,000 target. In total, the project plans to raise $90.6 million during the presale phase, representing 32% of supply. The total token supply is 2.15 billion NEX, with structured allocation across seed, private, and public rounds.

Public participants receive 20% of the initial supply, while 17%  goes to the treasury. Other allocations include 15%  for ecosystem incentives, 10 percent to the team, and 8% for liquidity. Smaller portions are dedicated to rewards, marketing, and burn mechanisms.

This structured distribution supports both early liquidity needs and long-term sustainability.The token utility includes transaction fees, staking incentives, and governance participation. An inflationary model with annual burning regulates supply while ensuring staking rewards and network security incentives remain intact.

Roadmap Updates and Community Engagement

The project roadmap began with the token presale launch and is advancing toward broader network implementation. Following initial fundraising, Nexchain will release developer tools, scalability upgrades, and cross-chain features. The team recently introduced a one-time code, TESTNET100. 

The code provides a 100% purchase bonus to early supporters. The code provides a 100 percent purchase bonus to early supporters who contribute to the project. The update will include clear milestones, demonstrating transparency in development progress. Every stage of the token presale continues to sell faster, with growing investor participation.

This rapid pace has contributed to Nexchain’s reputation as one of the most watched presales of 2025.Security assurance remains a key focus. CERTIK has been engaged as the auditing partner, providing independent verification of network protections and protocols. The project emphasizes energy efficiency through predictive scaling, optimizing validator use without compromising throughput.

Real-World Applications Across Industries

Nexchain AI has been designed with enterprise adoption in mind. The platform provides infrastructure for decentralized applications requiring high performance and automation. Use cases include finance, healthcare, supply chain management, IoT, and decentralized AI services. In finance, Nexchain facilitates rapid settlement and fraud detection with post-quantum encryption. In healthcare, it secures electronic medical records, enabling compliance with privacy standards.

Supply chain networks use AI-powered contracts for automated tracking and predictive logistics. For IoT, machine learning models analyze device data in real time to detect anomalies. The protocol also supports decentralized AI services, including federated learning for distributed model training.These applications demonstrate the scalability of the platform beyond simple transactions, providing a framework for future decentralized economies.

Conclusion

Nexchain AI’s token presale continues gaining momentum as it nears the $10 million mark. With Stage 26 tokens priced at $0.104, investors are actively participating ahead of the next roadmap release. The integration of AI with blockchain consensus, scalable infrastructure, and advanced security positions Nexchain as a leading Layer 1 project.

Through adaptive smart contracts, cross-chain interoperability, and verified auditing by CERTIK, the platform provides a robust foundation for decentralized applications. As analysts continue to identify Nexchain as a top AI blockchain play, its token presale remains a key development in the crypto market of 2025.

More Details: 

Website: https://nexchain.ai/

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai/

X: https://x.com/nexchain_ai

Whitepaper: https://nexchain.ai/documents/Whitepaper-Nexchain.pdf

Faucet: https://testnet.nexchain.ai/

Blockscout: https://www.nexscan.cloud/

