As the crypto market begins to show signs of renewed strength, investors are starting to look beyond the big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum for new opportunities. One of the most talked-about projects right now is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) — a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol gaining serious momentum ahead of its much-anticipated V1 launch.

New Crypto Under $1 Gains Momentum Ahead of Upcoming V1 Launch

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/29 21:50
As the crypto market begins to show signs of renewed strength, investors are starting to look beyond the big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum for new opportunities. One of the most talked-about projects right now is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) — a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol gaining serious momentum ahead of its much-anticipated V1 launch. With a price still under $1, the project is attracting both retail investors and larger buyers looking for the next big crypto opportunity before the next market rally.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is being built as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum. Its goal is to make on-chain lending more transparent, secure, and efficient. The platform is based on two key systems that make it stand out among new cryptos in 2025.

The first is the pooled lending market, where users can deposit assets like ETH or USDT into liquidity pools and earn interest automatically. Depositors receive mtTokens, yield-bearing receipts that increase in value as borrowers repay loans. For example, someone who deposits $4,000 worth of USDT could earn 10–12% APY, which equals about $400–$480 per year in passive income depending on borrowing activity and pool usage.

The second system focuses on custom lending markets for smaller or riskier tokens. Here, users can negotiate loan terms directly, including interest rates, collateral types, and repayment duration. All loans are over-collateralized, meaning borrowers must deposit more than they borrow. Mutuum Finance’s model also uses Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios — around 75–80% for stable assets and 35–40% for volatile assets — to keep the system balanced. If collateral values drop too much, automatic liquidations protect the pool and keep the platform solvent.

Presale Growth

Mutuum Finance’s presale has become one of the most active in 2025. The project has already raised over $18.1 million and attracted more than 17,500 holders — strong numbers for a DeFi crypto that has yet to launch its main product. Out of the total 4 billion MUTM tokens, 1.82 billion (45.5%) are allocated to the presale, with over 780 million already sold.

The token is currently priced at $0.035 USD in Phase 6, which is now more than 76% allocated. Once this phase sells out, the price will increase by around 20%, moving closer to the confirmed launch price of $0.06 USD. From its first presale price of $0.01, MUTM has already grown 250%.

The presale’s fixed-price, fixed-allocation structure gives investors full transparency — each stage has a set supply and a clear price point, avoiding the confusion of changing token valuations. To keep the process engaging, Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard where the top daily contributor wins $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature adds a competitive, transparent edge that many investors appreciate.

Upcoming V1 Launch and Security Milestones

Mutuum Finance’s most anticipated milestone is the upcoming V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This first version will include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, forming the base of its lending ecosystem. Initially, the platform will support ETH and USDT, both for lending and collateral, with more assets to be added later.

The V1 release marks a major step for Mutuum — moving from development into live testing. Analysts say that once the testnet goes live, it could increase investor confidence and push the project toward higher valuation levels.

Mutuum has also taken major steps to ensure safety. The project completed a smart contract audit by CertiK, scoring 90/100, confirming that its code meets industry standards. To go further, the team introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program that rewards developers for identifying potential security issues before the mainnet launch. Together, these measures show that the project values transparency and long-term stability.

Analysts believe that with a working product, strong presale results, and proven security, MUTM could rise to $0.30–$0.40 USD by 2026, representing around 700–1,000% growth from the current price.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Looking forward, Mutuum Finance plans to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin fully backed by verified on-chain collateral. This stablecoin will play an important role in stabilizing borrowing and lending activity on the platform. It helps users avoid sudden price drops and gives them predictable repayment values — something many DeFi users look for in volatile markets.

The project also plans to expand to Layer-2 networks, which will reduce transaction costs and improve transaction speed. This upgrade will make the platform more efficient, especially for users making smaller deposits or frequent transactions.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance will use oracle systems like Chainlink to feed real-time market data into its contracts. These oracles will provide accurate asset pricing for collateral and liquidation events, ensuring smooth operation even during fast-moving markets.

Final Thoughts

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the best crypto projects under $1 to watch ahead of 2026. Its combination of a transparent presale, audited code, stablecoin integration, and upcoming testnet gives it strong fundamentals that few early-stage projects can match.

With over $18.1 million raised, a launch price of $0.06 USD, and Phase 6 nearly sold out, investors have taken notice. Analysts agree that if Mutuum Finance continues on schedule, it could follow the same growth path as early Bitcoin. For now, the window to join the presale remains open, but as allocation tightens, the opportunity to buy at $0.035 USD is running out fast — and once listings go live, that price will likely be history.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

The post New Crypto Under $1 Gains Momentum Ahead of Upcoming V1 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.

