New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $15.8M as Phase 6 Reaches 40%

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a recent entrant in a market dominated by projects that have been trading for years. Yet in a short span, it has attracted strong attention, raising more than $15.8 million and onboarding over 16,300 holders.

It signals a straightforward plan carried by real product work, not headlines.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance might look like just another token. In reality, it’s building a fully decentralised lending-and-borrowing platform, launching first on Ethereum with plans to expand to additional chains. The aim is simple: allow anyone the chance earn yield on idle crypto or unlock liquidity against their holdings—without giving up custody or dealing with intermediaries. In practice, that means a long-term ETH holder can borrow USDT against their ETH, keep their position intact, and regain full access to the collateral once the loan is repaid.

The platform’s primary asset is MUTM, an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a fixed supply of 4 billion. Up to 45% is available in a multi-phase presale at tiered, discounted prices. Beyond MUTM, the team also plans an over-collateralised USD-pegged stablecoin to deepen on-platform liquidity and utility.

Every time Mutuum Finance advances to a new presale phase, the token price steps up—so the current $0.035 entry in Phase 6 won’t be around for long. Backers who joined in Phase 1 at $0.01 have already enjoyed gains of roughly 250%. Buying at today’s $0.035 can be potentially favorable for users, before the planned listing price is $0.06.

Two Market Design: P2C and P2P

Mutuum’s loan layer runs on two complementary markets, giving users a choice between instant, pooled liquidity and fully bespoke deals.

Peer-to-Contract (P2C)

In the P2C venue, suppliers place assets into a shared smart-contract pool. Borrowers tap the same pool on demand, with rates adjusting dynamically as utilisation changes. Because liquidity is collective, execution is near-instant and yields update in real time—well suited to major assets like ETH or USDC.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

The P2P market is built for custom terms. Lenders and borrowers post offers and agree on the asset, size, duration, collateral ratio and rate before locking funds. Each loan is isolated in its own vault, so one agreement never affects another. This structure makes P2P a natural fit for niche tokens, fixed-rate lending, and tailored durations that don’t neatly fit a public pool.

Together, these two markets let Mutuum serve both hands-off lenders seeking straightforward yield and advanced users who want granular control over risk, term, and pricing.

Inside Mutuum Finance: How Lending Meets Borrowing

Mutuum Finance runs a simple idea at scale: the same engine serves two roles. Deposits power the system; borrowing pays for that access. Everything happens on-chain through smart contracts, so funds stay in the user’s control from start to finish.

For lenders, the flow is straightforward. Deposit an asset—USDC, for example—and the protocol issues mtTokens that represent the user’s position. Those mtTokens automatically accrue interest and can be redeemed 1:1 for the underlying asset plus yield whenever a user is ready. Because they’re standardised receipts, users can also move them around the DeFi platforms.

Borrowers take the opposite path. To unlock liquidity, they post approved collateral worth more than the amount they borrow. Interest accrues in real time; once principal and interest are repaid, the smart contract releases the collateral immediately. This over-collateralised design is what lets users access credit without selling their holdings or handing over personal data.

What to Expect Next

Mutuum Finance’s next chapter is about shipping product. With Phase 1 of the roadmap delivered, the team is focused on finalizing the core lending engine and moving modules into public testnet—where developers and the community can trial real flows while independent auditors review each release. The goal: bring the platform online alongside the MUTM token so utility is live from day one.

Beyond launch, the roadmap points to a cost-efficient Layer-2 rollout, an over-collateralised USD-pegged stablecoin to deepen liquidity, and a buy-and-distribute program that uses protocol revenue to purchase MUTM for distribution to stakers. Together with the dual-market design (P2C for instant liquidity, P2P for custom terms), these steps are meant to turn early traction into durable usage.

About Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralised lending-and-borrowing protocol on Ethereum that pairs instant pooled liquidity (P2C) with bespoke P2P loans. Users can earn on idle assets or borrow against their holdings while keeping full custody.

