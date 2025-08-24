New Developments in the Ripple-SEC Case: Now in the Final Stages

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 03:03
U
U$0.017-1.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.892-0.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-2.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1325-2.71%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22838-4.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699-13.05%

The long-running lawsuit between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs has ended with a significant development.

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved the parties' joint waiver request, formally dismissing both sides' appeals.

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, and Chairman Christian A. Larsen in December 2020. The lawsuit alleged that Ripple's sales of XRP tokens violated securities laws. The trial court imposed a civil penalty of $125,035,150 on Ripple and issued an injunction prohibiting the company from violating the registration provisions of the Securities Act of 1933.

Related News: BREAKING NEWS: Coinbase Makes Surprise Move! Trump-Linked Cryptocurrency Listing Added to Roadmap!

On August 7, 2025, the SEC filed a joint waiver with Ripple and two executives to withdraw their appeals. This agreement covers the SEC's appeal and Ripple's cross-appeal. The Second Circuit Court granted this request, officially ending the appeals process in the case.

Thus, the $125 million penalty and injunction decision made by the first instance court will remain valid.

This development officially marks the end of the SEC-Ripple fight that has been going on for more than four years.

*This is not investment advice.

Continue Reading: New Developments in the Ripple-SEC Case: Now in the Final Stages

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-developments-in-the-ripple-sec-case-now-in-the-final-stages/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Vitalik Buterin predicts that AI may help make some people cleverer
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+0.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04854+0.20%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02156+0.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 04:00
Share
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2499-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.17346+0.45%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Analist verwacht een XRP koers van $3,30 als Ripple boven steunzone blijft

Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase