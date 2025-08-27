New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin – New Crypto Boom on the Horizon?

Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet has confirmed that Bitcoin staking is about to become a reality after its community gave overwhelming approval to proposal SNIP-31. With nearly 94% of voters in favor, the upgrade paves the way for tokenized versions of Bitcoin to join Starknet’s staking system in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin Finds a Home in Staking

At launch, Starknet will support multiple wrapped forms of Bitcoin including WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC. The new system assigns BTC a staking power weight of 0.25, ensuring Bitcoin can influence up to 25% of the network’s consensus. This design spreads risk across different wrappers while keeping STRK, Starknet’s native token, as the primary driver of governance.

The decision aligns with Starknet’s broader vision of becoming a multi-asset staking platform. By pulling Bitcoin into the mix, the network expects not only enhanced security but also new streams of liquidity from outside Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Why This Matters for DeFi

The inclusion of Bitcoin in staking represents a growing movement across crypto. Idle BTC is increasingly being activated through protocols like Babylon, BTCfi on Sui, and Stacks, all focused on making Bitcoin a yield-bearing asset. For Starknet, the 25% cap is a balancing act: allowing BTC holders to participate without overshadowing STRK’s central role.

If successful, this model could become a blueprint for other networks exploring ways to integrate Bitcoin into their consensus and reward systems.

Conclusion

The upcoming launch of Bitcoin staking on Starknet could set off a fresh wave of innovation, merging the world's largest cryptocurrency with one of Ethereum's fastest-growing Layer 2 networks. As BTC begins to take on a more active role in DeFi, opportunities are expanding for both established players and new entrants.

