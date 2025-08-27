New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin – New Crypto Boom on the Horizon?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/27 16:44
Boom
BOOM$0.01316+9.75%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5422+2.35%

Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet has confirmed that Bitcoin staking is about to become a reality after its community gave overwhelming approval to proposal SNIP-31. With nearly 94% of voters in favor, the upgrade paves the way for tokenized versions of Bitcoin to join Starknet’s staking system in the coming weeks.

This marks a milestone for both BTC and DeFi, potentially unlocking trillions in dormant liquidity. For investors watching closely, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also drawing attention, being ranked the Best Crypto Presale to Buy for multi-cycle wealth generation, signaling that the race for the next breakout opportunity is already underway.

Bitcoin Finds a Home in Staking

At launch, Starknet will support multiple wrapped forms of Bitcoin including WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC. The new system assigns BTC a staking power weight of 0.25, ensuring Bitcoin can influence up to 25% of the network’s consensus. This design spreads risk across different wrappers while keeping STRK, Starknet’s native token, as the primary driver of governance.

The decision aligns with Starknet’s broader vision of becoming a multi-asset staking platform. By pulling Bitcoin into the mix, the network expects not only enhanced security but also new streams of liquidity from outside Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Why This Matters for DeFi

The inclusion of Bitcoin in staking represents a growing movement across crypto. Idle BTC is increasingly being activated through protocols like Babylon, BTCfi on Sui, and Stacks, all focused on making Bitcoin a yield-bearing asset. For Starknet, the 25% cap is a balancing act: allowing BTC holders to participate without overshadowing STRK’s central role.

If successful, this model could become a blueprint for other networks exploring ways to integrate Bitcoin into their consensus and reward systems.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Next Wealth Builder?

While Starknet expands into BTC staking, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly rising as one of the hottest names in early-stage crypto investing. Ranked as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy for multi-cycle wealth generation, it’s drawing comparisons to the early days of projects like ADA and Solana. With explosive community growth and limited early access, insiders suggest that even modest entries could deliver big returns over time, if momentum continues to build.

For investors eyeing the next major opportunity, MAGACOIN FINANCE represents a play on momentum and scarcity – two of the strongest drivers of wealth creation in crypto.

Conclusion

The upcoming launch of Bitcoin staking on Starknet could set off a fresh wave of innovation, merging the world’s largest cryptocurrency with one of Ethereum’s fastest-growing Layer 2 networks. As BTC begins to take on a more active role in DeFi, opportunities are expanding for both established players and new entrants. Projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, with its presale reputation for multi-cycle growth, stand out as compelling options for investors who don’t want to miss the next big wave.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin – New Crypto Boom on the Horizon?  appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16648+1.89%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04894-0.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,189.03+0.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Share
Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Pump.fun is once again postponing the token launch, amid ongoing legal troubles.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009517+0.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324+2.95%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002941+5.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:35
Share
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.442+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+6.30%
Cronos
CRO$0.22424+40.11%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE