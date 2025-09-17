New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem.

It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins.

Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .